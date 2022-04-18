JEE Main Exam 2022: Know How Candidates Will Be Marked; Check Method Of Resolving Ties

JEE Main 2022: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 for admission to Btech, BE and B.Planning courses in two sessions. To appear for the engineering entrance exam, interested candidates can still register at jeemain.nta.nic.in for session 1. Earlier, the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam was postponed to June 2022 after receiving numerous requests from students.

As per the revised schedule, JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will now be held on 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 June 2022. The B.E and BTech papers will be conducted as Paper 1 and the BArch and B.Planning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively. The best scores of the two will be considered while preparing the final JEE Main 2022 result.

JEE Main 2022 Marking Scheme

Candidates appearing for the JEE Mains 2022 must know how will they be marked in the exam. To understand this, they must be aware of the marking scheme for different papers - B.Tech, B.E, B. Arch and B.Planning. Paper 1 of JEE Main will have questions from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, the JEE Main BArch and B.Planning paper also have three sections in the question paper. Mathematics and Aptitude tests will be common for B.Arch and B.Planning. The Drawing test of the B.Arch paper will be pen-paper based and the B.Planning paper will include planning-based questions.

B.Tech/B.E Marking Scheme in JEE Mains

For B.Tech and B.E paper, each subject of JEE Main 2022 will have two sections. Section A will be of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and Section B will have questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates will have to attempt any five questions out of 10. There will be negative marking for both sections A and B. One mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

JEE Main 2022 Marking Scheme for B. Arch Paper

In B. Arch paper, 20 questions will be MCQs and 5 questions will have answers to be filled as a numerical value out of 10. There will be negative marking for both sections A and B. While 4 marks will be awarded for every correct answer, one mark will be deducted for wrong answers. Two questions of Drawing will be evaluated out of 100 marks.

Method of Resolving Ties for JEE Main Paper 1 (B.Tech/B.E)

NTA score in Mathematics, followed by Marks in Physics, followed by Marks in Chemistry, followed by Candidates with less proportion of negative responses in all the subjects followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of negative responses and correct answers in Physics followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry followed by Candidates older in age followed by Application number in ascending order

Method of Resolving Ties for JEE Main Paper 2A

NTA score in Mathematics, followed by NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by NTA score in Drawing Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics (Part-I) in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Aptitude Test (Part-II) in the Test followed by Older in Age followed by Application Number in ascending order

JEE Main 2022 B.Planning Paper Tie-Breaking Policy

NTA score in Mathematics, followed by NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by NTA score in Planning Based Questions, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics (Part-I) in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Aptitude Test (Part-II) in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Planning Based Questions (PartIII) in the Test followed by Older in Age followed by Application Number in ascending order

