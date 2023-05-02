JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2023 Soon, Check Expected Dates for BArch and BPlanning Here

JEE Mains 2023 Paper 2 Result: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the JEE Main 2023 result for BArch and BPlanning papers. Though, the authorities have not announced the result date yet. From the past years' trend, it is expected that the scorecard will be out in the 2nd week of May. The results will be uploaded on the official website i.e.jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA has already announced the JEE Mains 2023 result for paper 1 BE, BTech on April 29, 2023, on the official website. In the JEE Mains April session BE and BTech paper, a total of 43 students achieved the 100 percentile, whereas just 20 students achieved the perfect NTA score in the January session. Singaraju Venkat Koundinya, a student from Telangana, earned the JEE Main AIR 1 ranking for session 2 paper 1.

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2023 Expected Date

The authorities conducted the JEE Main Session 2 paper 2A and 2B on April 12. Twenty days after the declaration of the paper 1 results, the paper 2 results for the January session were made live. Since over 46,000 students applied this year, it is anticipated that the JEE Main Paper 2 result 2023 will be released in the second week of May.

The JEE Main 2023 paper 2 final answer key will be posted by the NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in along with the results.

JEE Mains Paper 2 Result 2023: How to Calculate B.Arch and B.Planning Scores?

The NTA score is calculated like the session 1 results. The authorities administered the JEE Main session 2 Paper 2A (BArch) or Paper 2B (BPlanning) in multiple shifts. Thus, the NTA scores will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks scored by a candidate.

The NTA scores for each of the three sections—mathematics, aptitude, and drawing or planning-based tests—as well as the overall score in B Arch or BPlanning of session 2, will be combined to determine the computed NTA scores for all shifts.

