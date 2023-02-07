    JEE Main Registration 2023 Process to Begin at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check How to Apply

    JEE Main Session 2 Registration: The NTA will begin the admission application process for the Session 2 examinations from today, February 7, 2023, in online mode. Interested candidates can register themselves through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check the complete details here

    Updated: Feb 7, 2023 15:02 IST
    JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Window to Open Today, Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    JEE Main Registration 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the JEE Main 2023 Session Application process today, February 7, 2023, in online mode. Interested candidates who are appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 examinations can register themselves by filling out the registration and application form through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    According to the detailed schedule given on the official website, the testing agency will start the JEE Main 2023 application process from February 7, 2023, to March 7, 2023, till 9 pm. However, candidates who are appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examinations to get admission into various undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes such as B.E., B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Planning can go through the direct link given below to register for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams once the registration process begins.

    NTA Official Notification - Click Here

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations  - Direct Link (Available Soon)

    JEE Main 2023 Exam Dates

    As per the information bulletin available on the NTA's official website, candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams can go through the important dates related to the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations in the table given below.

    Events

    Dates

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations

    February 7, 2023, to March 7, 2023

    Last Date to Submit the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Fee

    March 7, 2023 

    Declaration of JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City

    Third Week of March 2023

    Release of JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card 

    Last Week of March 2023

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam

    April 6, 2023, to April 12, 2023

    Release of JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Question Paper and Answer Key 

    To be Notified

    Announcement of JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result 

    To be Notified

    JEE Main 2023 Eligibility Criteria

    According to the information given in the Information Bulletin, candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examinations are required to meet the eligibility criteria mentioned below.

    • There is no age limit to apply for the JEE Main 2023 examinations, aspirants who have cleared their Class 12th examinations in 2021, and 2022, and who are appearing for their Class 12 exams in 2023 are eligible to give JEE Main 2023 exams.
    • Candidates must have secured more than 75% marks in their Class 12th board examinations.  

    Candidates can check the required eligibility criteria in the qualifying examination for admission into B.E., B.Arch, B.Planning, and B.Tech programmes in various institutes like NITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs in the table given below.

    Course

    Required Eligibility Criteria

    B.E/B.Tech

    Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects 

    B. Arch

    Passed qualifying examinations in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry 

    B. Planning 

    Passed qualifying examination with Mathematics only

    JEE Main Session 2 Registration: How to Apply

    Eligible candidates who are appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examinations can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

    • Step 1: Visit JEE Main’s official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
    • Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration link available on the screen
    • Step 3: Fill out the required details in the new registration link
    • Step 4: Login using the credentials and fill out the JEE Main Session 2 application form
    • Step 5: Now, upload the necessary documents as asked 
    • Step 6: Make the payment of JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registration fee
    • Step 7: Go through the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 application form and click on submit
    • Step 8: The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 application form will appear on the screen
    • Step 9: Download the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 application form
    • Step 10: Take a few printouts of JEE Main 2023 Session 2 application form for future use

    JEE Main 2023 Application Fee

    As per the recent updates, the JEE Main 2023 application fee will be submitted in online mode. Candidates can go through the application fee details in the table given below.

    Courses

    General/ EWS/ OBC Category

    SC/ST/PwD Category

    B.E/ B. Tech or B. Arch or B. Planning

    Candidates from India

    Candidates from Outside

    Candidates from India

    Candidates from Outside

    Male- Rs 1,000

    Female- Rs 800

    Male- Rs 5,000

    Female- Rs 4,000

    All- Rs 500

    All- Rs 2,500

    JEE Main 2023 Exam Pattern

    Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examination which will be conducted in online CBT mode can check the exam pattern given in the table below.

    Paper 1 B.E./ B.Tech Programme

    Subjects 

    Section A 

    Section B

    Total Marks

    Mathematics

    20

    10

    100

    Physics

    20

    10

    100

    Chemistry

    20

    10

    100

    Total

    90

    300

    Paper 2 B.Arch Programme

    Subjects 

    Total No. of Questions

    Total Marks

    Part 1- Mathematics

    Section A - 20

    Section B - 10

    100

    Part 2- Aptitude Test

    50

    200

    Part 3- Drawing Test

    02

    100

    Total

    82

    400

    Documents Required for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application form

    • Scanned Copy of Photograph of Candidate in JPEG/JPG format
    • Scanned Copy of the Signature of the Candidate 
    • Scanned Copy of Category Certificate i.e. SC, ST, OBC, EWS
    • Scanned Copy of the PwD certificate

    JEE Main 2023

    The Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main contains two papers, the paper 1 is conducted for admission into engineering programmes like B.E and B.Tech at IIITs, NITs, and other institutions and universities recognized by the participating state governments. However, paper 2 is conducted for admission into B.Arch and B. Planning programmes across the country. The JEE Main 2023 is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions i.e. January and April 2023, for the upcoming academic session.

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.

