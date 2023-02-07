JEE Main Registration 2023 Process to Begin at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check How to Apply

JEE Main Registration 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the JEE Main 2023 Session Application process today, February 7, 2023, in online mode. Interested candidates who are appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 examinations can register themselves by filling out the registration and application form through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
According to the detailed schedule given on the official website, the testing agency will start the JEE Main 2023 application process from February 7, 2023, to March 7, 2023, till 9 pm. However, candidates who are appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examinations to get admission into various undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes such as B.E., B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Planning can go through the direct link given below to register for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams once the registration process begins.
JEE Main 2023 Exam Dates
As per the information bulletin available on the NTA's official website, candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams can go through the important dates related to the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations in the table given below.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations
|
February 7, 2023, to March 7, 2023
|
Last Date to Submit the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Fee
|
March 7, 2023
|
Declaration of JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City
|
Third Week of March 2023
|
Release of JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card
|
Last Week of March 2023
|
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam
|
April 6, 2023, to April 12, 2023
|
Release of JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Question Paper and Answer Key
|
To be Notified
|
Announcement of JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result
|
To be Notified
JEE Main 2023 Eligibility Criteria
According to the information given in the Information Bulletin, candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examinations are required to meet the eligibility criteria mentioned below.
- There is no age limit to apply for the JEE Main 2023 examinations, aspirants who have cleared their Class 12th examinations in 2021, and 2022, and who are appearing for their Class 12 exams in 2023 are eligible to give JEE Main 2023 exams.
- Candidates must have secured more than 75% marks in their Class 12th board examinations.
Candidates can check the required eligibility criteria in the qualifying examination for admission into B.E., B.Arch, B.Planning, and B.Tech programmes in various institutes like NITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs in the table given below.
|
Course
|
Required Eligibility Criteria
|
B.E/B.Tech
|
Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects
|
B. Arch
|
Passed qualifying examinations in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry
|
B. Planning
|
Passed qualifying examination with Mathematics only
JEE Main Session 2 Registration: How to Apply
Eligible candidates who are appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examinations can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.
- Step 1: Visit JEE Main’s official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration link available on the screen
- Step 3: Fill out the required details in the new registration link
- Step 4: Login using the credentials and fill out the JEE Main Session 2 application form
- Step 5: Now, upload the necessary documents as asked
- Step 6: Make the payment of JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registration fee
- Step 7: Go through the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 application form and click on submit
- Step 8: The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 application form will appear on the screen
- Step 9: Download the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 application form
- Step 10: Take a few printouts of JEE Main 2023 Session 2 application form for future use
JEE Main 2023 Application Fee
As per the recent updates, the JEE Main 2023 application fee will be submitted in online mode. Candidates can go through the application fee details in the table given below.
|
Courses
|
General/ EWS/ OBC Category
|
SC/ST/PwD Category
|
B.E/ B. Tech or B. Arch or B. Planning
|
Candidates from India
|
Candidates from Outside
|
Candidates from India
|
Candidates from Outside
|
Male- Rs 1,000
Female- Rs 800
|
Male- Rs 5,000
Female- Rs 4,000
|
All- Rs 500
|
All- Rs 2,500
JEE Main 2023 Exam Pattern
Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examination which will be conducted in online CBT mode can check the exam pattern given in the table below.
Paper 1 B.E./ B.Tech Programme
|
Subjects
|
Section A
|
Section B
|
Total Marks
|
Mathematics
|
20
|
10
|
100
|
Physics
|
20
|
10
|
100
|
Chemistry
|
20
|
10
|
100
|
Total
|
90
|
300
Paper 2 B.Arch Programme
|
Subjects
|
Total No. of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Part 1- Mathematics
|
Section A - 20
Section B - 10
|
100
|
Part 2- Aptitude Test
|
50
|
200
|
Part 3- Drawing Test
|
02
|
100
|
Total
|
82
|
400
Documents Required for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application form
- Scanned Copy of Photograph of Candidate in JPEG/JPG format
- Scanned Copy of the Signature of the Candidate
- Scanned Copy of Category Certificate i.e. SC, ST, OBC, EWS
- Scanned Copy of the PwD certificate
JEE Main 2023
The Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main contains two papers, the paper 1 is conducted for admission into engineering programmes like B.E and B.Tech at IIITs, NITs, and other institutions and universities recognized by the participating state governments. However, paper 2 is conducted for admission into B.Arch and B. Planning programmes across the country. The JEE Main 2023 is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions i.e. January and April 2023, for the upcoming academic session.
