JEE Main Registration 2023 Process to Begin at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check How to Apply

JEE Main Registration 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the JEE Main 2023 Session Application process today, February 7, 2023, in online mode. Interested candidates who are appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 examinations can register themselves by filling out the registration and application form through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the detailed schedule given on the official website, the testing agency will start the JEE Main 2023 application process from February 7, 2023, to March 7, 2023, till 9 pm. However, candidates who are appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examinations to get admission into various undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes such as B.E., B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Planning can go through the direct link given below to register for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams once the registration process begins.

NTA Official Notification - Click Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations - Direct Link (Available Soon)

JEE Main 2023 Exam Dates

As per the information bulletin available on the NTA's official website, candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams can go through the important dates related to the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations in the table given below.

Events Dates JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations February 7, 2023, to March 7, 2023 Last Date to Submit the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Fee March 7, 2023 Declaration of JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Third Week of March 2023 Release of JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card Last Week of March 2023 JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam April 6, 2023, to April 12, 2023 Release of JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Question Paper and Answer Key To be Notified Announcement of JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result To be Notified

JEE Main 2023 Eligibility Criteria

According to the information given in the Information Bulletin, candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examinations are required to meet the eligibility criteria mentioned below.

There is no age limit to apply for the JEE Main 2023 examinations, aspirants who have cleared their Class 12th examinations in 2021, and 2022, and who are appearing for their Class 12 exams in 2023 are eligible to give JEE Main 2023 exams.

Candidates must have secured more than 75% marks in their Class 12th board examinations.

Candidates can check the required eligibility criteria in the qualifying examination for admission into B.E., B.Arch, B.Planning, and B.Tech programmes in various institutes like NITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs in the table given below.

Course Required Eligibility Criteria B.E/B.Tech Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects B. Arch Passed qualifying examinations in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry B. Planning Passed qualifying examination with Mathematics only

JEE Main Session 2 Registration: How to Apply

Eligible candidates who are appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examinations can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit JEE Main’s official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration link available on the screen

Step 3: Fill out the required details in the new registration link

Step 4: Login using the credentials and fill out the JEE Main Session 2 application form

Step 5: Now, upload the necessary documents as asked

Step 6: Make the payment of JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registration fee

Step 7: Go through the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 application form and click on submit

Step 8: The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 application form will appear on the screen

Step 9: Download the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 application form

Step 10: Take a few printouts of JEE Main 2023 Session 2 application form for future use

JEE Main 2023 Application Fee

As per the recent updates, the JEE Main 2023 application fee will be submitted in online mode. Candidates can go through the application fee details in the table given below.

Courses General/ EWS/ OBC Category SC/ST/PwD Category

B.E/ B. Tech or B. Arch or B. Planning Candidates from India Candidates from Outside Candidates from India Candidates from Outside Male- Rs 1,000 Female- Rs 800 Male- Rs 5,000 Female- Rs 4,000 All- Rs 500 All- Rs 2,500

JEE Main 2023 Exam Pattern

Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examination which will be conducted in online CBT mode can check the exam pattern given in the table below.

Paper 1 B.E./ B.Tech Programme

Subjects Section A Section B Total Marks Mathematics 20 10 100 Physics 20 10 100 Chemistry 20 10 100 Total 90 300

Paper 2 B.Arch Programme

Subjects Total No. of Questions Total Marks Part 1- Mathematics Section A - 20 Section B - 10 100 Part 2- Aptitude Test 50 200 Part 3- Drawing Test 02 100 Total 82 400

Documents Required for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application form

Scanned Copy of Photograph of Candidate in JPEG/JPG format

Scanned Copy of the Signature of the Candidate

Scanned Copy of Category Certificate i.e. SC, ST, OBC, EWS

Scanned Copy of the PwD certificate

JEE Main 2023

The Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main contains two papers, the paper 1 is conducted for admission into engineering programmes like B.E and B.Tech at IIITs, NITs, and other institutions and universities recognized by the participating state governments. However, paper 2 is conducted for admission into B.Arch and B. Planning programmes across the country. The JEE Main 2023 is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions i.e. January and April 2023, for the upcoming academic session.

Also Read: JEE Main Result 2023 Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Find Download Link Here