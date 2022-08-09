    JEE Main Result 2022: Students plan protest at Jantar Mantar demanding 3rd Attempt on 10th August

    Since the release of the JEE Main Session 2 Results, students have been demanding a third attempt to the JEE Main 2022 exams. Students will be protesting in Delhi Demanding a third chance. 

    Updated: Aug 9, 2022 17:52 IST
    JEE Main 2022 Students protest
    JEE Main Result 2022 Students have been demanding for a third attempt for the JEE Main examinations pointing out discrepancies in the response sheets, technical glitches in the session 2 of the exams. All India Students Union and JEE Main candidates will be protesting in Jantar Mantar on August 10, 2022 demanding justice for the aspirants. The students will be protesting at Jantar Mantar from 7 AM to 11 AM. 

    Irregulatiries in Response Scheet and Percentile

    Many of the students have pointed out the irregularities in the JEE Main 2022 examinations and have also appealed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and CM Arving Kejriwal and TN CM MK Stalin to look into the matter. Students have also alleged that they have received two different response sheets showing different answers while several others have complained that even though they have scored higher marks in the exam they have got a lesser percentile in the session 2 exams. 

    Since the declaration of the results students have been demanding a third attempt. The NTA has also dropped six questions and revealed that there is more than one correct answer to five questions in the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam questions. The NTA had further announced that marks will not be allotted to the dropped questions.

    As per the data issued by the board, approximately 2.62 Lakh students have qualified the JEE Main 2022 exams. The JEE Advanced 2022 registrations have also commenced for the students who have qualified for the same.

