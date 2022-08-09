JEE Main Result 2022: Students plan protest at Jantar Mantar demanding 3rd Attempt on 10th August

JEE Main Result 2022 Students have been demanding for a third attempt for the JEE Main examinations pointing out discrepancies in the response sheets, technical glitches in the session 2 of the exams. All India Students Union and JEE Main candidates will be protesting in Jantar Mantar on August 10, 2022 demanding justice for the aspirants. The students will be protesting at Jantar Mantar from 7 AM to 11 AM.

Irregulatiries in Response Scheet and Percentile

Many of the students have pointed out the irregularities in the JEE Main 2022 examinations and have also appealed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and CM Arving Kejriwal and TN CM MK Stalin to look into the matter. Students have also alleged that they have received two different response sheets showing different answers while several others have complained that even though they have scored higher marks in the exam they have got a lesser percentile in the session 2 exams.

@narendramodi Hopefully you would like to address the jee main aspirants someday. We faced technical glitches, Wrong response sheet, uneven Rank vs Percentile but neither @DG_NTA

is saying something nor you. All we demand is a fair Third Attempt ForAll.1/3 — NV (@NV73815296) August 8, 2022

Since the declaration of the results students have been demanding a third attempt. The NTA has also dropped six questions and revealed that there is more than one correct answer to five questions in the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam questions. The NTA had further announced that marks will not be allotted to the dropped questions.

As per the data issued by the board, approximately 2.62 Lakh students have qualified the JEE Main 2022 exams. The JEE Advanced 2022 registrations have also commenced for the students who have qualified for the same.

Also Read: Assam CEE Result 2022 Declared at astu.ac.in, Get Direct link here