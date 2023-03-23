JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023 Expected Soon, Check Updates Here

JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023 Soon: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to release the admit card for Joint Entrance Examination- Mains (JEE Mains) soon. Thus, candidates who are going to appear in the exam must download the JEE Main Session 2 Admit card 2023 on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in

However, candidates must note that authorities have not released any official dates regarding JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023 or JEE Main 2023 exam city slip on the official website. The JEE Main 2023 exam dates for Session 2 are April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. The JEE Main Session 2 Exam will be held at various examination centres across India.

Candidates must note that the authorities will first issue the exam city intimation slip in which they will get to know about the test venue. Later, the JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023 link will be posted on the official website.

How to Download JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card?

As per the updates, the JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023 is likely to be released soon on the official website. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the hall ticket-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEE Main Session 1 Admit Card 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the hall ticket

Step 6: Take a few printouts for exam purposes

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Official Notice

“The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time,” NTA said in the latest notification for JEE Main 2023 session 2.

