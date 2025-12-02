JEE Main 2026: Correction Window Closing Today; Edit Registration Details at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains 2026 Application Correction: The window for candidates to make changes to the JEE Main 2026 application will close today, December 2, 2025. As per the official notification issued, the window to make the required changes will be available until 11:50 PM. The JEE Main 2026 registration window closed on November 27.

The National Testing Agency opened the JEE Main 2026 correction window to make changes to their filled applications on December 1. Candidates who have completed the application process within the given deadline can make all required changes to the application form. Along with the notification, NTA has also issued the list fi fields open for editing. While some are open for changes, few fields are not available for change , and others wehere only 1 among the given list will be open for changes. Candiates are advised to cross check the list before making the changes in their JEE Main 2026 session 1 applications.