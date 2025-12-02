JEE Main 2026: Correction Window Closing Today; Edit Registration Details at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Key Points
- JEE Main 2026 Session 1 application correction window closes at 11.50 PM today
- Application correction window open for only registered candidates
- JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Exams from January 21 to 30, 2026
JEE Mains 2026 Application Correction: The window for candidates to make changes to the JEE Main 2026 application will close today, December 2, 2025. As per the official notification issued, the window to make the required changes will be available until 11:50 PM. The JEE Main 2026 registration window closed on November 27.
The National Testing Agency opened the JEE Main 2026 correction window to make changes to their filled applications on December 1. Candidates who have completed the application process within the given deadline can make all required changes to the application form. Along with the notification, NTA has also issued the list fi fields open for editing. While some are open for changes, few fields are not available for change , and others wehere only 1 among the given list will be open for changes. Candiates are advised to cross check the list before making the changes in their JEE Main 2026 session 1 applications.
The JEE Mains 2026 application correction window is available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to make the required changes.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Application Correction - Click Here
How to Make Changes to JEE Main 2026 Applications
Candidates who have completed their JEE Main 2026 application for session 1 can follow the steps given below to make all required changes to their application form.
Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main
Step 2: Click on JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration
Step 3: Login with the JEE Main application number and password
Step 4: Click on the correction window
Step 5: Make all necessary changes
Step 6: Save changes and click on submit
JEE Main 2026 Fields Open for Correction
The following fields will be open for editing. Candidates can make the following changes in the application form.
|
Actions
|
Fields
|
Candidates shall NOT be allowed to change
|
Mobile Number
E-Mail Address
Address (Permanent and Present) Emergency Contact details
Photograph of candidate
|
Candidates shall be allowed to change any one of the fields
|
Candidate Name or
Father Name or
Mother Name
|
Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields
|
Class 10th/equivalent details
Class 12th/equivalent details
State Code of Eligibility
|
Candidates shall be allowed to change examination Cities based on their Permanent and Present addresses (it is once again clarified that NTA is not bound to follow the choices given by the candidate)
|
Examination City Selection
Medium of the examination
|
Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields
|
Date of Birth
Gender
Category
Sub-category/PwD(If not verified by UDID Portal)
Signature
|
Candidates shall be allowed to add the field
|
Paper
|
Candidates shall be allowed to change identity details (Only for candidates who registered with an identity other than Aadhaar)
|
Aadhaar details
