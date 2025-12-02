SSC GD Vacancy 2026 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links
News

JEE Main 2026: Correction Window Closing Today; Edit Registration Details at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 2, 2025, 12:05 IST

JEE Mains 2026 correction window closes today. Candidates must log in at jeemain.nta.nic.in to edit or update their registration details before the deadline. Check steps, important guidelines, and last-minute instructions.


Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
JEE Main 2026 Correction Window Closing Today
JEE Main 2026 Correction Window Closing Today
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • JEE Main 2026 Session 1 application correction window closes at 11.50 PM today
  • Application correction window open for only registered candidates
  • JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Exams from January 21 to 30, 2026

JEE Mains 2026 Application Correction: The window for candidates to make changes to the JEE Main 2026 application will close today, December 2, 2025. As per the official notification issued, the window to make the required changes will be available until 11:50 PM. The JEE Main 2026 registration window closed on November 27. 

The National Testing Agency opened the JEE Main 2026 correction window to make changes to their filled applications on December 1. Candidates who have completed the application process within the given deadline can make all required changes to the application form. Along with the notification, NTA has also issued the list fi fields open for editing. While some are open for changes, few fields are not available for change , and others wehere only 1 among the given list will be open for changes. Candiates are advised to cross check the list before making the changes in their JEE Main 2026 session 1 applications.

The JEE Mains 2026 application correction window is available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to make the required changes. 

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Application Correction - Click Here

How to Make Changes to JEE Main 2026 Applications

Candidates who have completed their JEE Main 2026 application for session 1 can follow the steps given below to make all required changes to their application form. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main

Step 2: Click on JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration

Step 3: Login with the JEE Main application number and password

Step 4: Click on the correction window

Step 5: Make all necessary changes

Step 6: Save changes and click on submit

JEE Main 2026 Fields Open for Correction

The following fields will be open for editing. Candidates can make the following changes in the application form.

Actions

Fields

Candidates shall NOT be allowed to change

Mobile Number

E-Mail Address 

Address (Permanent and Present) Emergency Contact details 

Photograph of candidate

Candidates shall be allowed to change any one of the fields

Candidate Name or 

Father Name or

Mother Name

Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields

Class 10th/equivalent details 

Class 12th/equivalent details 

State Code of Eligibility

Candidates shall be allowed to change examination Cities based on their Permanent and Present addresses (it is once again clarified that NTA is not bound to follow the choices given by the candidate)

Examination City Selection 

Medium of the examination

Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields

Date of Birth 

Gender 

Category 

Sub-category/PwD(If not verified by UDID Portal) 

Signature 

Candidates shall be allowed to add the field

Paper

Candidates shall be allowed to change identity details (Only for candidates who registered with an identity other than Aadhaar)

Aadhaar details

Also Read: AIIMS INI SS 2026 Result Out at aiimsexams.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download PDF

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News