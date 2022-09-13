JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registrations close today, Apply at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP 2022 Counselling: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh Round 2 counselling registrations and choice filling process will close today. Students who were unable to secure a seat in round 1 of the JEECUP 2022 Counselling procedure can visit the official website and complete the registrations for the Round 2 counselling.

Candidates must note that as per the given schedule, the JEECUP 2022 Round 2 Seat allotment list will be available tomorrow - September 14, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in to register for JEECUP 2022 Round 2 counselling.

JEECUP Round 2 Registrations

JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registrations and Choice Filling

JEECUP 2022 Registration and Choice filling procedure will close today September 13, 2022. Those candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the previous round can complete the registration and choice filling process until the given time.

After completing the JEECUP 2022 Registrations candidates will be required to visit the website to complete the choice filling procedure. When entering the choices for allotment students must note that the choices must be entered as per preference since the allotment will be based on the choices entered.

JEECUP 2022 Counselling Schedule

According to the dates provided on the JEECUP 2022 Counselling schedule, the JEECUP 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment list will be made available on September 14, 2022 and Online Freeze/Float option selection, Document Verification at the district Help Centers will be from September 15 to 17, 2022.

The JEECUP 2022 Round 3 Registrations, Choice Filling and Locking will be conducted from September 16 to 18, 2022. Students who are unable to secure a seat in the round 2 of the allotment procedure can submit the registrations for the third round allotment.

Also Read: WBJEE 2022: West Bengal WBJEEB Releases Counselling Dates For JEE Main Candidates, Check Schedule Here