JEECUP 2022 Revised Exam Dates Announced, Check UP Polytechnic Exam Schedule at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP 2022 Revised Exam Dates Announced: JEE Council Uttar Pradesh has officially declared the JEECUP 2022 Revised Exam Schedule today - 31st May 2022. Earlier, the council announced the postponement of the UP Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2022 and had notified that the revised exam schedule for the same will be released soon. In line with this, the JEECUP 2022 Exam Revised Schedule has been released by the exam authority. As per the official schedule, the JEECUP 2022 exam will now be held across three days from 27th to 30th June 2022. The detailed schedule for JEECUP 2022 has been uploaded on the official website and can be easily accessed by the students via jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2022 Revised Exam Schedule - Read Complete Notice Here

JEECUP 2022 Revised Exam Schedule

As per the revised exam schedule released today, the JEECUP 2022 Exam will be held in late June i.e., between 27th and 30th June 2022. Earlier, the UP Polytechnic Exam 2022 was scheduled to be held from 6th to 10th June 2022, but the same was postponed by the council. Before the conduct of the exam, the JEE Council will also release the JEECUP 2022 Admit Cards for the UP Polytechnic Exam on 20th June 2022. The admit cards will be released online and made available to the students online via the official website.

Exam Event Date JEECUP 2022 Admit Card Release 20th June 2022 JEECUP 2022 Exam Dates 27th to 29th June 2022

About JEECUP 2022 Exam

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) holds the UP Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2022 for the candidates seeking admission to the Polytechnic colleges based in the state. The state-level exam is held as a screening test for admission to government and private polytechnic colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Through JEECUP 2022 exam, candidates can seek admission to engineering diploma, management and post-diploma courses. Based on the JEECUP 2022 Score and JEECUP Rank 2022, students will be allotted polytechnic colleges for admission during the counselling process.

