JEECUP 2022 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Get Direct Link

JEECUP 2022: As per the released dates, the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) will declare the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) 2022 seat allotment result for round 6 in online mode. Candidates can check JEECUP round 6 seat allotment list from the official website - jeecup.nic.in. They can download the JEECUP 2022 seat allotment result for round 6 using their roll number and password.

Those who will be allotted seats in JEECUP counselling 2022 round 6 have to confirm their choices through the freeze/float option. Candidates can choose the float/freeze option, pay a security fee or visit district help centres for certificate verification.

JEECUP Counselling Dates 2022 for Round 6

Events Dates JEECUP Seat Allotment Result for Round 6 13th October 2022 Commencement of document verification 14th to 16th October 2022 JEECUP Counselling Registration for Round 7 14th to 16th October 2022

How to Check the JEECUP 2022 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result?

Also, an official notice states that - "Candidates, who have applied in round 6 counselling through Direct Admission, are not allowed to fill the choice(s) of Government Institutes. So those candidates, who have already filled the choices of Government Institutes, kindly remove them and fill the choices again."

With the UP JEE Polytechnic seat allotment process, candidates will be offered admission. To check JEECUP seat allotment result for round 6, candidates can follow the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of JEECUP - jeecup.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click JEECUP seat allotment result for round 6.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear. Enter roll number and password.

4th Step - Check the result and choose the option to freeze/float allotted seats.

Candidates whose names will be mentioned on the JEECUP seat allotment list have to get their documents verified till the prescribed dates. Admission to colleges will depend on the rank secured by the candidates and their preferences.

Verification of Documents After JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 6

Once the JEECUP seat allotment is done, candidates have to report at the institute allotted to them. There, verification of documents will be held to ensure the eligibility of candidates. Based on that further admission process will be done. Candidates who do not report for document verification will be disqualified from the UP Polytechnic counselling process.

