JEECUP 2023 Application Window Reopen for New Candidates, Apply Until July 14

JEECUP 2023 Registration: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has re-released the JEECUP 2023 application form. According to the official notification, the registrations have opened for new candidates who may apply for seeking admission to diploma programme in engineering and pharmacy. The applications are open until July 14, 2023.

To submit the applications, candidates can visit the official website and click on the application link available on the official website. Students are required to enter the required details under new candidate registration.

As per the schedule given, the JEECUP 2023 exams will be conducted from July 26 to August 1, 2023. Candidates can complete the registration process through the link given on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2023 Registration Link - Click Here

Steps to register for JEECUP 2023

The JEECUP registration process is conducted online. It must be noted that the registration process is mandatory in order for students to be issued their admit cards for the entrance exam. Follow the steps given here to apply.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP

Step 2: Click on the application link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the JEECUP 2023 application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

According to the schedule released, the JEECUP admit card will be available on the official website by July 16, 2023. Only those candidates who successfully complete the JEECUP registrations will be issued the admit card for the entrance exam.

