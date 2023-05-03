JEECUP 2023: UPJEE Polytechnic Registrations Extended Till May 15, Apply Here

UPJEE 2023 Registration Deadline Extended: As per the latest updates, the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the application deadline for Joint Entrance Examination (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) and (Polytechnic). Now, the candidates can apply for the JEECUP 2023 till May 15, 2023. They must register for the test before the last date as the authorities may not provide further extensions.

The official statement reads, “Online Registration Schedule for Joint Entrance Examination Council (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) and (Polytechnic) has been Extended till 15-05-2023.”

JEECUP 2023 Registrations- Direct Link (Available Now)

Candidates would need to select their group in the UP Polytechnic online form 2023 when enrolling for the UPJEE. Candidates who fall under the General and OBC categories must pay a Rs 300 application fee for the UPJEE 2023, while candidates from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes must pay a Rs 200 fee.

How to Apply for UPJEE 2023 Polytechnic?

Eligible candidates can apply for entrance till May 15, 2023. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply for the same-

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP 2023 i.e. jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Polytechnic/Post diploma in Industrial safety link

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered details

Step 5: Fill out JEECUP 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload relevant documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a few printouts

JEECUP 2023: About Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination

Candidates seeking admission to Uttar Pradesh's public and private polytechnic colleges must take the UPJEE(P) exam, which is administered at the state level. Candidates who are chosen for further consideration will need to sign up for counselling, the dates for which will be made known later. Candidates who are selected must register for counselling, the dates for which will be released later.

