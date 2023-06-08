JEECUP 2023 Registrations Extended till June 10, Know How to Apply Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

JEECUP Registrations 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has extended the registration date for its JEECUP exam 2023. As per the information provided on the official website, the online registration schedule for Joint Entrance Examination Council (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) and (Polytechnic) has been extended till June 10, 2023. Candidates who are interested in applying for the UPJEE (P) and are yet to register can apply through the official site- jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

In order to register for the JEECUP entrance exams, candidates are required to enter the necessary details in the application form. They can click on the direct links provided below to complete the registration process.

Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) UP 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Joint Entrance Examination Council (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

JEECUP 2023 Application Fees

Candidates who are appearing for the JEECUP examinations are required to make the online payment of the application fee. They can check the application fee details in the table below:

Category JEECUP 2023 Application Fee General/ OBC Rs 300 SC/ST Rs 200

Check JEECUP exam 2023 information brochure here

How to apply for JEECUP 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to apply for the JEECUP exam from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official site of JEECUP- jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: After this click on the UPJEE 2023 link available on the home page

Step 3: Fill out all the required login details as mentioned

Step 4: Upload all the necessary documents and make the payment of the prescribed application fees

Step 5: Click on submit to proceed

Step 6: Download the JEECUP confirmation page and print a hard copy of the same for further reference

What is the JEECUP exam 2023?

JEECUP is a state-level examination conducted by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) for admission into all the polytechnic institutions in the state by conducting admission tests at the state level.

