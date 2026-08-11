JEECUP 2026 Counselling Result (OUT): UP Polytechnic Round 5 Seat Allotment Result Link Active, Direct Link Here
JEECUP Round 5 seat allotment 2026 result has been released on August 11, 2026 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can check and download the seat allotment status using their application number and password.
UP Polytechnic Round 5 Seat Allotment 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the UP Polytechnic round 5 seat allotment today, August 11, 2026. Candidates can to check and download their seat allotment status on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in using their application number and password. Those who receive an allotment in round 5 will be required to accept and pay the seat acceptance fee and report to district help centres for the purpose of document verification between August 12 and August 14, 2026.
How To Download JEECUP Round 5 Seat Allotment?
- Visit the official JEECUP website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on “JEECUP Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2026” under the “Candidate Activity” board.
- There, enter your application number, password and click on “Sign in.”
- Through your login window, head over to the seat allotment status section.
- Click on it and your allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
JEECUP Round 5 Seat Allotment 2026 Direct Download Link
What After JEECUP Round 5 Seat Allotment?
Candidates who receive a seat in the phase 5 of the seat allotment process will be required to accept and pay the fee between August 12 and August 15, 2026. During this period, they will also need to visit the district help centres for document verification. Candidates who wish to withdraw their seat allotment can do so on August 15, 2026.
Details Mentioned On The Seat Allotment Result
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Name
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Application number
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Rank
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Allotted Seat
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Course
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Category
JEECUP Round 5 Counselling: Complete Schedule
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Event
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Date
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Round 5 Choice Filling & Locking
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August 6 – August 10, 2026
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Round 5 Seat Allotment Result
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August 11, 2026
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Online Seat Acceptance & Fee Payment
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August 12 – August 14, 2026
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Physical Document Verification (at District Help Centres)
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August 12 – August 14, 2026
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Admitted Seat Withdrawal (Rounds 4 & 5)
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August 15, 2026
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.