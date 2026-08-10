JEECUP 2026 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out For Working Professional; Check at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
JEECUP 2026 Round 2 seat allotment results are out. Check your assigned institute, download your allotment letter, and find the required verification documents here.
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP, has officially announced the results for the second round of seat allotment for JEECUP 2026. This round 2 allotment decides which college and course a candidate will get based on their exam rank, the preferences they have submitted earlier, their category, and the number of seats available. To view the results, candidates must visit the official website of JEECUP and log in using their application number and password. It is important for candidates to download and save their allotment letter after checking the result. This is a required document for the verification process, as it has important details about the candidate, their chosen branch, and the college they have been admitted into.
How to Check JEECUP Seat Allotment for Round 2?
Candidates can check their allotment result by following these steps:
- Visit the official JEECUP counselling website.
- On the homepage, Fine the link for JEECUP Seat Allotment for Round 2
- Log in using the application number and password.
- Open the seat allotment result link.
- Check the allotted institute and course.
- Download and save the allotment letter for future use.
Download Here: JEECUP Seat Allotment 2026 Round 2
JEECUP Seat Allotment 2026 LIVE: Documents to carry for verification
- JEECUP admit card
- Rank card
- Application form
- Mark sheets
- Domicile certificate
- Category certificate
- Two passport photos
- Self-attested photocopies
After checking the result, hit the download button on the same page, save the allotment letter PDF, and keep it handy for document verification and college admission.
Also Check: DU NCWEB Admission 2026: Third Round College-wise Cut off OUT
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.