JEECUP 2026 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out For Working Professional; Check at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP, has officially announced the results for the second round of seat allotment for JEECUP 2026. This round 2 allotment decides which college and course a candidate will get based on their exam rank, the preferences they have submitted earlier, their category, and the number of seats available. To view the results, candidates must visit the official website of JEECUP and log in using their application number and password. It is important for candidates to download and save their allotment letter after checking the result. This is a required document for the verification process, as it has important details about the candidate, their chosen branch, and the college they have been admitted into.

How to Check JEECUP Seat Allotment for Round 2?