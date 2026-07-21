JEECUP Round 3 Allotment Result 2026 Out LIVE: Check Direct Link, How to Download Allocation Status at jeecup.admissions.ac.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, UP, JEECUP, has announced the 2026 allotment result for round 3. Earlier, the JEECUP seat allotment was about to released on July 20, 2026, However it was delayed. Once it is release, candidates can check and access the the JEECUP seat allotment link directly on this official website.Admissions to the diploma programs across the government and private colleges in UP will be given by the candidates rank, preference, and the availability. The total of five counseling rounds scheduled for this year, two are already completed and three are pending. Check out the further details of the JEECUP 2026 counselling process.
How to Check JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2026?
Candidates can check the seat allotment result by following these simple steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website of JEECUP counselling
- Log in using the application number and password.
- Open the seat allotment result link.
- Check the allotted institute and course.
- Download and save the allotment letter for future use.
FAQs on JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2026
1. Where and how can I check the JEECUP Round 3 allotment result?
Candidates can check your result by visiting the official website of JEECUP Counselling, and by clicking on the Round 3 result link, and entering your application number and password.
2. When JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2026 is OUT?
The JEECUP 2026 round 3 have released. Candidates can the official website and check seat allotment.
3. What after the JEECUP 2026 Seat Allotment?
After the seat allotment is released, candidates want to accept the seat must download their seat allotment letter from the official website. After that need to pay the seat acceptance fee. And need to verify their documents. After the document verification process, they have to pay the tuition fee. JEECUP seat acceptance fee 2026 is mentioned below:
|
Type of Institution
|
Fee
|
Government and Aided institutions
|
Rs 3250
|
Private institutions
|
Rs 250+50% of the prescribed tuition fee