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JEECUP Round 3 Allotment Result 2026 Out LIVE: Check Direct Link, How to Download Allocation Status at jeecup.admissions.ac.in

Anisha Mishra
By Anisha Mishra
Jul 21, 2026, 13:02 IST

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced the UP Polytechnic Round 3 Counseling result on jeecup.admissions.ac.in. Check steps how to download allocation status, document details for apply.

JEECUP Round 3 Allotment Result 2026 (Delayed) LIVE: Check Direct Link, How to Download Allocation Status at jeecup.admissions.ac.in
JEECUP Round 3 Allotment Result 2026 (Delayed) LIVE: Check Direct Link, How to Download Allocation Status at jeecup.admissions.ac.in

HIGHLIGHTS

  • JEECUP Round 3 Allotment Result 2026 OUT
  • JEECUP Round 3 Allotment Result 2026 will be out on official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  • Round 3 Allotment Result 2026 can be accessed by filling application number and password.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, UP, JEECUP, has announced the 2026 allotment result for round 3. Earlier, the JEECUP seat allotment was about to released on July 20, 2026, However it was delayed. Once it is release, candidates can check and access the the JEECUP seat allotment link directly on this official website.Admissions to the diploma programs across the government and private colleges in UP will be given by the candidates rank, preference, and the availability. The total of five counseling rounds scheduled for this year, two are already completed and three are pending. Check out the further details of the JEECUP 2026 counselling process.

How to Check JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2026?

Candidates can check the seat allotment result by following these simple steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website of JEECUP counselling
  2. Log in using the application number and password.
  3. Open the seat allotment result link.
  4. Check the allotted institute and course.
  5. Download and save the allotment letter for future use.

FAQs on JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2026 

1. Where and how can I check the JEECUP Round 3 allotment result?

Candidates can check your result by visiting the official website of JEECUP Counselling, and by clicking on the Round 3 result link, and entering your application number and password.

2. When JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2026 is OUT? 

The JEECUP 2026 round 3 have released. Candidates can the official website and check seat allotment.

3. What after the JEECUP 2026 Seat Allotment?

After the seat allotment is released, candidates want to accept the seat must download their seat allotment letter from the official website. After that need to pay the seat acceptance fee. And need to verify their documents. After the document verification process, they have to pay the tuition fee. JEECUP seat acceptance fee 2026 is mentioned below: 

Type of Institution

Fee

Government and Aided institutions

Rs 3250

Private institutions

Rs 250+50% of the prescribed tuition fee
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 21, 2026, 12:59 IST

    JEECUP Round 3 Allotment Result 2026 Out LIVE: Councelling Dates, Check here

    JEECUP Round 3 Allotment Councelling Dates are mentioned below, Check for more understanding: 

    EventsDates
    JEECUP 2026 Round 3 Choice Filling July 16 to 19, 2026
    JEECUP Round 3 Seat Allotment 22026 July 20, 2026
    JEECUP Decision Making and Fee Payment July 21 to 23, 2026
    JEECUP 2026 Document Verification July 21 to 24, 2026
    Seat Withdrawal July 25, 2026
  • Jul 21, 2026, 12:49 IST

    JEECUP Round 3 Allotment Result 2026 Out LIVE: How to Check

    Candidates can check the seat allotment result by following these simple steps mentioned below:

    • Visit the official website of JEECUP counselling
    • Log in using the application number and password.
    • Open the seat allotment result link.
    • Check the allotted institute and course.
    • Download and save the allotment letter for future use.
  • Jul 21, 2026, 12:37 IST

    JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2026: Login Details

    JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2026 is out, candidates can check on the official website by entering the below mentioned details: 

    • JECCUP application number
    • Password
  • Jul 21, 2026, 12:32 IST

    JEECUP Round 3 Allotment Result 2026 Out: Live link snapshot

  • Jul 21, 2026, 12:31 IST

    JEECUP Round 3 Allotment Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link

    JEECUP Round 3 Allotment Result 2026 Out on official website, check direct link here.

    Direct Link: JEECUP Round 3 Allotment Result 2026

  • Jul 21, 2026, 12:14 IST

    JEECUP Round 3 Allotment Result 2026 (Delayed) LIVE: Documents Required

    JEECUP Round 3 Allotment Result 2026, the required documents for seat confirmation is listed below:

    • JEECUP admit card
    • Rank card
    • Application form
    • Mark sheets
    • Domicile
    • Category certificates
    • Two passport‑size photos.
  • Jul 21, 2026, 12:12 IST

    Is JEECUP 2026 seat allotment for round 3 out?

    No. The JEECUP 2026 round 3 seat allotment has not been released yet. Students can check out the seat allotment at official website. 

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Executive - Editorial

Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.

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