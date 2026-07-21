JEECUP Round 3 Allotment Result 2026 Out LIVE: Check Direct Link, How to Download Allocation Status at jeecup.admissions.ac.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, UP, JEECUP, has announced the 2026 allotment result for round 3. Earlier, the JEECUP seat allotment was about to released on July 20, 2026, However it was delayed. Once it is release, candidates can check and access the the JEECUP seat allotment link directly on this official website.Admissions to the diploma programs across the government and private colleges in UP will be given by the candidates rank, preference, and the availability. The total of five counseling rounds scheduled for this year, two are already completed and three are pending. Check out the further details of the JEECUP 2026 counselling process.

How to Check JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2026?

Candidates can check the seat allotment result by following these simple steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of JEECUP counselling Log in using the application number and password. Open the seat allotment result link. Check the allotted institute and course. Download and save the allotment letter for future use.