JEECUP 2026 Round 5 Choice Filling Begins: Check Last Date, How To Fill And Other Details

JEECUP 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has declared that the choice filling and locking Round 5 for UP Polytechnic Counselling 2026 has started on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Round 5 is open to UP domicile candidates as well as those who have qualified the entrance examination and belong to other states. The aspirants willing to register themselves for Round 5 can use their application number and password to log in on the website and select, order and lock the polytechnic institutes and streams of diploma engineering according to their preference.

The aspirants are suggested to choose the maximum number of choices to increase the chances of getting seat allotment depending upon the examination merit and availability of seats. After the last date of submission, all locked choices will be evaluated and finally the result for Round 5 Seat Allotment 2026 will be declared on August 11, 2026. Those candidates who get the seat allotment in this round will have to make the payment for seat acceptance and verify their documents physically at District Help Centres.