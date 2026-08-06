JEECUP 2026 Round 5 Choice Filling Begins: Check Last Date, How To Fill And Other Details
JEECUP 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has initiated Round 5 choice filling for UP Polytechnic Counselling 2026 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Eligible candidates from Uttar Pradesh and other states can select and lock choices until August 10. Seat allotment results arrive August 11, followed by mandatory fee payment and document verification.
JEECUP 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has declared that the choice filling and locking Round 5 for UP Polytechnic Counselling 2026 has started on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Round 5 is open to UP domicile candidates as well as those who have qualified the entrance examination and belong to other states. The aspirants willing to register themselves for Round 5 can use their application number and password to log in on the website and select, order and lock the polytechnic institutes and streams of diploma engineering according to their preference.
The aspirants are suggested to choose the maximum number of choices to increase the chances of getting seat allotment depending upon the examination merit and availability of seats. After the last date of submission, all locked choices will be evaluated and finally the result for Round 5 Seat Allotment 2026 will be declared on August 11, 2026. Those candidates who get the seat allotment in this round will have to make the payment for seat acceptance and verify their documents physically at District Help Centres.
JEECUP 2026 Round 5 Counselling Schedule
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Event
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Official Date
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Round 5 Choice Filling & Locking
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August 6 – August 10, 2026
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Round 5 Seat Allotment Result
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August 11, 2026
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Online Seat Acceptance & Fee Payment
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August 12 – August 14, 2026
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Physical Document Verification (at District Help Centres)
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August 12 – August 14, 2026
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Admitted Seat Withdrawal (Rounds 4 & 5)
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August 15, 2026
How to JEECUP 2026 Fill Choices for Round 5?
To JEECUP 2026 Fill Choices for Round 5, follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of JEECUP which is jeecup.admissions.nic.in through any browser of your choice.
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Enter your application number, password, and security PIN to login to your dashboard.
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Select your favorite polytechnic institutes and diploma courses using the active drop-down menu.
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Give utmost care to your preference of choice of course and college to improve chances of seat allocation.
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Go through all the choices that you have made and then hit the lock choices button before the deadline.
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Download and print the locked choice selection form for future reference.
JEECUP 2026 Fill Choices for Round 5: Important Guidelines for Candidates
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Auto Locking: In case candidates have not locked their choices before the August 10th deadline, the last saved preferences will be automatically locked.
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Mandatory Allotted Seat Rules: In Round 5, all allotted seats will be considered as freeze seats (cannot be upgraded anymore through any other round).
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Payment of Fee: Candidates who receive an allotment in Round 5 need to pay their seat acceptance fee and do the physical verification of documents at respective District Help Centers from August 12 to August 14, 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.