JEECUP 2026 Round 6 Choice Filling Starts at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Submit Preferences by August 23

JEECUP 2026: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced that the choice filling and locking process of Round 6 of UP Polytechnic Counselling 2026 is now available at the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The Round 6 counselling process is for the admitted students of Uttar Pradesh as well as those who belong to any other state and are not yet admitted into any diploma program.

Students need to login using their application number and password to choose their polytechnic colleges and branches. Choice filling process has to be done till August 23, 2026. The result of seat allotment in Round 6 will be declared on August 24, 2026.

JEECUP 2026 Special Round 6 Counselling Schedule

Candidates have to finish their choices before the deadline to be eligible for seat allotment. Seat allotment results for Round 6 will be declared shortly after the closing of the choice filling process.