JEECUP 2026 Round 6 Choice Filling Starts at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Submit Preferences by August 23
JEECUP Counselling 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has opened Round 6 choice filling for UP Polytechnic Counselling 2026 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Unadmitted candidates from UP and other states must log in to submit and lock college-branch preferences by August 23, with seat allotment results declaring on August 24.
JEECUP 2026: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced that the choice filling and locking process of Round 6 of UP Polytechnic Counselling 2026 is now available at the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The Round 6 counselling process is for the admitted students of Uttar Pradesh as well as those who belong to any other state and are not yet admitted into any diploma program.
Students need to login using their application number and password to choose their polytechnic colleges and branches. Choice filling process has to be done till August 23, 2026. The result of seat allotment in Round 6 will be declared on August 24, 2026.
JEECUP 2026 Special Round 6 Counselling Schedule
Candidates have to finish their choices before the deadline to be eligible for seat allotment. Seat allotment results for Round 6 will be declared shortly after the closing of the choice filling process.
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Activity / Event
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Dates
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Round 6 Choice Filling & Preference Locking
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August 21 – August 23, 2026
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Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Declaration
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August 24, 2026
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Online Seat Acceptance & Counselling Fee Payment
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August 25 – August 28, 2026
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Document Verification at District Help Centers
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August 25 – August 29, 2026
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Round 6 Admitted Seat Withdrawal
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August 30, 2026
How to Submit Choices for JEECUP Round 6?
To Submit Choices for JEECUP Round 6 follow the steps given below:
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Access the official UP Polytechnic admissions web portal through the website jeecup.admissions.nic.in via your cell phone or computer.
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Tap on Round 6 choice filling option and login into it with your registered application number and password.
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Go through the government and private polytechnics available and choose the desired diploma streams from them.
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Rank the colleges that you have selected in the order of your choice by putting the most preferred institutions on the upper list.
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Take a final look and lock your choices before the official time period of submission is over.
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Take a printout of the confirmation slip of your choices in PDF format.
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Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.