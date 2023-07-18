JEECUP admit card 2023 release date revised, download UP Polytechnic hall ticket at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP admit card 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh will soon announce the new date for the download of the JEECUP admit card 2023. As per the recently released tweet, the officials will not be releasing the UP Polytechnic hall ticket on July 16, 2023. The tweet reads, “ There has been a change in the date of downloading the admit card. The date of download will be notified shortly on the website and Twitter.”

Once the JEECUP admit card 2023 is released, candidates can download it from the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in. They need to use their application number and password to download their Diploma entrance Uttar Pradesh admit cards. The UPJEE is conducted for admission to engineering and pharmacy polytechnic courses offered by the participating universities.

JEECUP Admit Card 2023 Release Date Postponement Tweet

Candidates can check below the official tweet:

एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करने की तिथि में परिवर्तन हुआ हैं । डाउनलोड की तिथि शीघ्र ही वेबसाइट एवं ट्विटर पर सूचित कर दी जाएगी। — JEECUP (Diploma Entrance Uttar Pradesh) (@JEEC_UP) July 15, 2023

UPJEE Polytechnic Dates 2023

The JEECUP polytechnic exam will be conducted for 2 hours and 30 minutes for different groups. Candidates can check below the table to know the JEECUP important dates:

Events Dates Diploma entrance Uttar Pradesh admit card To be notified JEECUP exam dates for group A, E1, E2, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1- K8 July 26 to August 1, 2023 UPJEE Polytechnic admit card July 16, 2023

How to download the JEECUP Diploma entrance admit card 2023?

The hall ticket is released in online mode at the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the UPJEE hall ticket:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JEECUP admit card download link under the latest section

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the application number and password

Step 5: The UP Polytechnic JEECUP admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take few printouts

Details Mentioned in the JEECUP Admit Card 2023

Candidates can check below details expected to be mentioned on the UP Polytechnic 2023 admit card:

Candidate’s name Date of birth Roll number Photograph (uploaded at the time of application form) Exam date and time Signature of the candidate Exam centre address

