JEECUP 2023 Admit Card to Release on July 16; Steps to Download UP Polytechnic Hall Ticket

JEECUP 2023 Admit Card: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will publish the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic, UPJEE admit card 2023 on July 16, 2023. Candidates who are planning to take the entrance exam can download their admit cards from the official JEECUP website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The UPJEE examination dates have also been specified as July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31, and August 1, 2023, according to the official notification. To download the admit card, candidates can refer to the steps given in the article.

JEECUP 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Soon)

The direct link to download the hall ticket is given below:

UPJEE Admit Card 2023 Official Link Click Here

How to Download JEECUP 2023 Admit Card

Candidates can check out the below instructions to download the hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEECUP admit card 2023 link available

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for exam purposes

JEECUP 2023 Registration Window Reopened for New Candidates

In the meantime, the registration window has been reopened for new candidates. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear for the examination can complete their application process by July 14, 2023, through the official JEECUP website.

UPJEE(P) is a state-level examination that enables candidates to seek admission into government and private polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh. For further information, candidates can visit the official JEECUP website.

