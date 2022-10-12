JEECUP Counselling 2022 Choice Filling Ends Today For Round 6, UP JEE Polytechnic Allotment List To Release Tomorrow

JEECUP Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) has activated the choice-filling and locking window for JEECUP counselling round 6. All the registered candidates can fill out their JEECUP counselling 2022 choices at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The last date to fill and lock choices for JEECUP counselling round 6 is today - 12th October in online mode.

To fill their choices for JEECUP counselling round 6, candidates will have to log by using their application number and password. They will also have to upload the relevant documents for verification purposes. After this ends, the authorities will announce the JEECUP seat allotment round 6 result on 13th October 2022.

JEECUP Counselling 2022 Choice Filling - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Fill Choices for JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 6?

It has been mentioned in the schedule released that it is compulsory to fill in choices to be eligible for JEECUP seat allotment. Candidates must fill and lock their seats for JEECUP round 6 till 12th October 2022. To do, candidates will have to visit the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. On the homepage, scroll down to the activity board and click on - Choice Filling of All Registered Candidates for Round 6. On the new page, candidates have to enter their application number and password. The JEECUP counselling form will appear on the screen. Now, fill in choices and submit the same.

JEECUP Counselling 2022: List of Documents Required for Verification After Allotment of Seat

The JEECUP counselling allotment result 2022 is scheduled to be announced on 13th October 2022. Once the allotment result is out, they will have to report to the allotted college for admission along with the list of documents prescribed. They can go through the list below -

Class 10 and 12 certificates and marksheets

JEECUP admit card

JEECUP rankcard

JEECUP Allotment Letter

Migration Certificate

Valid ID Proof

Two passport sized photographs

Domicile certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

