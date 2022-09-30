    JEECUP Counselling 2022 Registration for Round 5 Ends Today, UP JEE Polytechnic Seat Allotment List To Release Tomorrow

    JEECUP Counselling 2022: UPJEE will close the counselling registration window for JEECUP round 5 today on 30th September 2022. Candidates who are yet to fill the JEECUP counselling registration form can do it in online mode at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Know details here

    Updated: Sep 30, 2022 17:43 IST
    JEECUP Counselling 2022 Registration for Round 5
    JEECUP Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) will close the registration window of Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) round 5 today. Candidates who are yet to fill in the JEECUP counselling registration form for round 5 can apply in online mode at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. 

    It is to be noted that those candidates who have successfully registered themselves and paid the fee will be allotted seats in the respective colleges. Also, the JEECUP counselling registration for round 5 can be submitted by candidates who have qualified for the UPJEE 2022 exam, non-qualified candidates, as well as candidates from other states. 

    JEECUP Counselling Registration 2022 for Round 5 - Direct Link (Available Soon) 

    JEECUP Counseling Dates 2022 

    Events

    Date

    JEECUP 4th Round Document Verification 

    28th to 30th September 2022

    JEECUP 4th Round Fee Deposition

    28th to 30th September 2022 (5 PM)

    JEECUP 5th Round Registration

    28th to 30th September 2022

    JEECUP Choice filling and Locking (5th round)

    28th to 30th September 2022

    JEECUP 5th Round Seat Allotment

    1st October 2022

    JEECUP 5th Round Fee Deposition

    1st to 3rd October 2022

    How To Apply for the JEECUP Counselling 2022 for Round 5? 

    To apply for Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), candidates will have to go to the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link - Registration and Choice Filling of Round 5. Now, a login page will appear on the screen, enter UPJEE roll number/application number,

    and date of birth (DoB). Candidates further have to fill up the JEECUP application form and upload all the specified documents. Now, pay the counselling fees and submit the form. 

    JEECUP Counselling 2022: List of Documents Required for Verification After Allotment of Seat

    Once candidates are allotted seat during JEECUP counselling, they will have to report to the allotted college for admission along with the list of documents prescribed. They can go through the list below - 

    • Class 10 and Class 12 certificates and marksheets
    • JEECUP admit card
    • JEECUP rankcard 
    • JEECUP Allotment Letter
    • Migration Certificate
    • Valid ID Proof Aadhar Card
    • Two photographs
    • Domicile certificate 

