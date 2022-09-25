    JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 4 Registration Today, Apply at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

    Joint Entrance Examination council, Uttar Pradesh will begin the JEECUP 2022 Round 4 registration process today. Students eligible to apply for round 4 allotment can visit the official website of JEECUP to complete the registrations.

    Updated: Sep 25, 2022 13:53 IST
    JEECUP 2022 Round 4 Registrations
    JEECUP 2022 Round 4: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will begin the JEECUP 2022 Round 4 registration process today. According to the notification provided, the JEECUP 2022 Round 4 Registrations will begin on September 25, 2022. Students interested and eligible to apply for the JEECUP 2022 round 4 counselling seat allotment can visit the official website to complete the allotment process. 

    JEECUP 2022 Round 4 seat allotment is conducted for those students who were unable to secure admission in the previous rounds conducted. The link for students to complete the JEECUP 2022 Round 4 allotment registrations will be available on the official website on - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. A link for students to complete the registrations will also be available on this page. 

    To register for JEECUP 2022 Round 4 allotment students need to enter the required details in the registration link following which they can complete the JEECUP 2022 Round 4 choice filling process. Candidates can also follow the steps given here to register for JEECUP 2022.

    JEECUP 2022 round 4 Seat Allotment Registrations

    JEECUP 2022 Round 4 seat allotment registration link is available on the official counselling website. Follow the steps provided below to register for JEECUP 2022 Round 4 seat allotment.

    Step 1: Visit the JEECUP 2022 counselling website

    Step 2: Click on the Round 4 seat allotment registration link

    Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link provided

    Step 4: Complete the JEECUP 2022 Seat allotment choice filling link

    Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission tab

    JEECUP Round 4 Seat Allotment result will be announced on September 27, 2022, and round 5 seat allotment registrations will begin on September 28, 2022.  

