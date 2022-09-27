JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Today, Apply at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP 2022 Round 4: JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 4 Seat Allotment results will be announced on the official website today. Those candidates who have applied for JEECUP 2022 Round 4 Seat Allotment round can visit the official website today to check the allotment result.

As per the schedule given, the JEECUP 4th Round New Registration of qualified/Not qualified, Other State candidates and those not admitted until 3rd round and the 4th Round fee payment was conducted on September 25 and 26, 2022. Students can keep visiting the official website to check the JEECUP round 4 seat allotment result 2022.

Candidates can check the JEECUP 2022 Round 4 seat allotment result through the link on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. To check the JEECUP 2022 round 4 seat allotment result candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the link provided.

JEECUP 2022 Round 4 Allotment List (Link to be available Today)

After the JEECUP 2022 Round, 4 counselling result is released, candidates who have been allotted seats are required to complete the Document verification process and submit the admission fee until September 30, 2022.

A total of 5 rounds of counselling will be conducted for the students to secure admission in the allotment process. Candidates who are not allotted seats in the 4th round of counselling can apply for round 5 which will begin on September 28, 2022.

candidates who have qualified the JEECUP 2022 entrance examinations and are allotted seats in the seat allotment process will be eligible for admissions to polytechnic courses in government and private colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

