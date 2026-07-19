JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3: Choice Filling Ends Today, Apply at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The JEECUP 2026 Round 3 Choice Filing Process ends today i.e July 19, 2026. Eligible students still have the time to visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in and submit their preferences for branch and college. The JEECUP 2026 Round 3 seat allotment results will be announced on July 20, 2026. The seats will be allotted based on the entrance exam score, seat availability, choice filling and category. After Round 3, the JEECUP 2026 Round 4 choice filling for Uttar Pradesh and other states will begin on July 27, 2026. Students who do not get a seat in round 3 or are not satisfied with the seat allotment can take part in JEE CUP Round 4 Counselling 2026. Read the article to know more details.

How to Apply for JEECUP Round 3 Choice Filling 2026?

Candidates who are eligible for Round 3 can complete the choice filling process online through the official counselling portal. Follow the steps given below to submit your preferences for college and course.