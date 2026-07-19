JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3: Choice Filling Ends Today, Apply at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
JEECUP Counselling 2026: The last date for JEECUP Counseling Round Filling is today i,e July 19, 2026. Candidates still have the time to apply, Check the article to know steps to apply, documents required for counselling and other details.
The JEECUP 2026 Round 3 Choice Filing Process ends today i.e July 19, 2026. Eligible students still have the time to visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in and submit their preferences for branch and college. The JEECUP 2026 Round 3 seat allotment results will be announced on July 20, 2026. The seats will be allotted based on the entrance exam score, seat availability, choice filling and category. After Round 3, the JEECUP 2026 Round 4 choice filling for Uttar Pradesh and other states will begin on July 27, 2026. Students who do not get a seat in round 3 or are not satisfied with the seat allotment can take part in JEE CUP Round 4 Counselling 2026. Read the article to know more details.
How to Apply for JEECUP Round 3 Choice Filling 2026?
Candidates who are eligible for Round 3 can complete the choice filling process online through the official counselling portal. Follow the steps given below to submit your preferences for college and course.
- Go to the JEECUP Counselling official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
- Scroll the page and click on Round 3 Choice Filling of JEECUP Counselling 2026
- A new login window will open
- Enter your application number, Password and Security Pin and click on sign in button
- Choose your preferred college and course in the order you want
- Review all details carefully once and click on submit
- Download and take print out for future use
Direct Link: JEECUP Round 3 Choice Filling 2026
Documents Needed for JEECUP 2026 Counselling
Students are advised to be prepared with the following documents during the counselling process.
- JEECUP Rank Card
- JEECUP Admit Card
- Class 10th certificate and marksheet
- Class 12th certificate and marksheet
- Transfer Certificate (TC)
- Domicile Certificate
- Passport Size Photograph
- Valid photo ID (such as Aadhaar Card)
JEECUP 2026 Counselling: Seat Acceptance Fees
Candidates who are allotted a seat in Round 3 are required to pay a certain amount for seat acceptance. The fee details are given in the table below.
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Particular
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Fees
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Seat Acceptance Fees
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Rs 3000
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Counselling Fees
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Rs 250
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Total Fee Payment
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Rs 3250
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Fee Payment Dates
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July 21 to 23, 2026
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Mode of Fee Payment
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Online
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