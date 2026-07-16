JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3 Choice Filling Started at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Direct Link, Process
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has started the JEECUP Counselling 2026 for Round 3 Choice Filling today, 16 July 2026 on its official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates are advised to complete the process before the last date i.e July 19, 2026. Read the article to know more details.
The JEECUP 2026 Round 3 choice filling process commenced from today i.e July 16, 2026. Candidates who want to take part in this round can visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in and submit their preference for college and branch until July 19, 2026. In order to login candidates are supposed to use their login details such as Application Number, Password and Security PIN to complete the choice filling process. The results for Round 3 seat allotment will be announced on July 20, 2026. Seats will be allotted based on entrance exam score, seat availability, choices filled and category. Read the article to know more details.
How to fill Choices for JEECUP 2026 Round 3 Counselling 2026?
Candidates should follow the simple steps given below to fill choices for the JEECUP Round 3 counselling session.
- Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
- Scroll the JEE Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh website to find “CANDIDATE ACTIVITY BOARD”
- Under this section click on Round 3 Choice Filling for JEECUP 2026
- Enter your application number, password and captcha code correctly and click on sign in
- A new window will open fill in your choice for college and course in order of preference
- Review once and click on submit button
- Download the confirmation page and take print out for future use
Direct Link for JEECUP Round 3 Choice Filling
JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3 Schedule
Candidates appearing for round 3 JEECUP Counselling 2026 must keep a track on the below mentioned dates in order to not miss any important counselling related event.
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Event
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Date
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Choice Filling / Modification
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July 16 to July 19, 2026
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Seat Allotment Result
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July 20, 2026
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Online Fee Deposit (Freeze/Float Option)
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July 21 to July 23, 2026
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Document Verification
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July 21 to July 24, 2026 (till 6 PM)
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1st to 3rd Round Admitted Seat Withdrawal
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July 25, 2026 (up to 6:00 PM)
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Commencement of Classes for 2026-27
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August 1, 2026
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