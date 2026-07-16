JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3 Choice Filling Started at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Direct Link, Process

The JEECUP 2026 Round 3 choice filling process commenced from today i.e July 16, 2026. Candidates who want to take part in this round can visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in and submit their preference for college and branch until July 19, 2026. In order to login candidates are supposed to use their login details such as Application Number, Password and Security PIN to complete the choice filling process. The results for Round 3 seat allotment will be announced on July 20, 2026. Seats will be allotted based on entrance exam score, seat availability, choices filled and category. Read the article to know more details.

How to fill Choices for JEECUP 2026 Round 3 Counselling 2026?

Candidates should follow the simple steps given below to fill choices for the JEECUP Round 3 counselling session.