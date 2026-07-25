JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3 Document Verification Ends Today; Check Required Documents and Next Steps

JEECUP Counselling 2026: The Last date to get your documents verified for admissions is today i.e July 25, 2026. Students who have been allotted a seat in JEECUP Round 3 Counselling 2026 must complete the document verification process and also pay the security deposit along with counselling fee by 6 PM today. The classes for the new academic session 2026-27 will commence from August 1, 2026. Read the article to know more details.

Steps to Complete JEECUP 2026 Round 3: Self Reporting

Candidates must follow the simple steps given below to complete their self reporting process online.