JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3 Document Verification Ends Today; Check Required Documents and Next Steps
JEECUP Round 3 Document Verification: Candidates who have been allotted a seat in JEECUP counselling 2026 Round 3 must complete document verification and pay the counselling fee before 6 PM today. Read the article to know more details.
JEECUP Counselling 2026: The Last date to get your documents verified for admissions is today i.e July 25, 2026. Students who have been allotted a seat in JEECUP Round 3 Counselling 2026 must complete the document verification process and also pay the security deposit along with counselling fee by 6 PM today. The classes for the new academic session 2026-27 will commence from August 1, 2026. Read the article to know more details.
Steps to Complete JEECUP 2026 Round 3: Self Reporting
Candidates must follow the simple steps given below to complete their self reporting process online.
- Visit the JEECUP official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
- Log in the JEECUP official portal using your application number and password
- Complete the security deposit and counselling fee payment (if pending)
- Complete the online self reporting process
- Download the allotment letter and fee receipt in PDF format
- Visit the allotted verification center and get documents verified
JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3: Documents Required
Candidates must keep the following list of important documents ready to get them verified for the admission process. They must keep two sets of documents listed below.
- JEECUP Rank Card 2026
- JEECUP Hall Ticket 2026
- JEECUP Round 3 Allotment Letter
- Fee Payment Receipt
- Class 10 and qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates
- Character Certificate
- Migration Certificate (if applicable)
- Reservation Certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile Certificate
- Passport size coloured photograph
- Govt Issued Photo ID (such as Aadhar Card)
JEECUP Counselling 2026: Round 4 and Round 5 Schedule
Candidates can check the table given below to know important dates for round 4 and 5 of JEECUP counseling.
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Event
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Date
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Round 4 Choice Filling and Locking
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July 27 - July 29, 2026
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Round 4 Seat Allotment Result
|
July 30, 2026
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Freeze/Float Option for Round 4
|
July 31 - August 3, 2026
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Seat Acceptance Fee and Counselling Fee Payment
|
July 31 - August 4, 2026
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Document Verification at District Help Centres
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July 31 - August 4, 2026
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Round 4 Seat Withdrawal
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August 5, 2026
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Round 5 Choice Filling and Locking
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August 6 - August 10, 2026
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Round 5 Seat Allotment Result
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August 11, 2026
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Seat Acceptance Fee and Counselling Fee Payment
|
August 12 - August 14, 2026
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Document Verification at District Help Centres
|
August 12 to August 14, 2026
|
Seat Withdrawal for Rounds 4 and 5
|
August 15, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.