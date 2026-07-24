JEECUP Counselling 2026: Round 3 Document Verification Last Date Tomorrow; Check Required Documents and Next Steps
JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3 candidates can complete online self-reporting till tomorrow. The Joint Entrance Examination Council has extended the security deposit and counselling fee payment deadline till today. Check revised schedule and next steps.
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has revised the Round 3 counselling schedule for UP Polytechnic Admissions 2026. It will close the Round 3 Document verification tomorrow, July 25, 2026. Candidates who have allotted seats in the third round of counselling can check to complete their respective document verification process. As per the latest official notification, candidates allotted seats in JEECUP Round 3 Counselling 2026 can now pay the security deposit and counselling fee till today, while the last date to complete online document verification is tomorrow.
The extension offers additional time to candidates who were unable to complete the fee payment within the earlier given deadline. However, applicants are advised not to wait until the last moment and should complete all counselling formalities through the official counselling website.
JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Round 3 Seat Allotment Result
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July 21, 2026
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Seat Acceptance Fee Payment
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July 21 to July 24, 2026 (Extended)
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Document Verification
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Up to July 25, 2026, 6 PM (Extended)
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Withdrawal of Seat
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July 25, 2026
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Round 4 Choice Filling
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July 27 to July 29, 2026
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Round 4 Seat Allotment
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July 30, 2026
How to Complete JEECUP Round 3 Self-Reporting
- Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in
- Log in using your application number and password
- Pay the required security deposit and counselling fee (if pending)
- Complete the online self-reporting process
- Download the allotment letter and payment receipt
- Report for document verification as per the counselling schedule
Documents Required
- JEECUP 2026 Admit Card
- JEECUP Rank Card
- Round 3 Seat Allotment Letter
- Class 10 and qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates
- Category certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile certificate (if applicable)
- Passport-size photographs
- Valid photo ID proof
- Fee payment receipt
The JEECUP counselling process is being conducted for admission to diploma and polytechnic programmes offered by participating government, aided and private institutions across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates are advised to complete all pending formalities before the revised deadlines to retain their allotted seats.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.