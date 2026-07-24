JEECUP Counselling 2026: Round 3 Document Verification Last Date Tomorrow; Check Required Documents and Next Steps

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has revised the Round 3 counselling schedule for UP Polytechnic Admissions 2026. It will close the Round 3 Document verification tomorrow, July 25, 2026. Candidates who have allotted seats in the third round of counselling can check to complete their respective document verification process. As per the latest official notification, candidates allotted seats in JEECUP Round 3 Counselling 2026 can now pay the security deposit and counselling fee till today, while the last date to complete online document verification is tomorrow.

The extension offers additional time to candidates who were unable to complete the fee payment within the earlier given deadline. However, applicants are advised not to wait until the last moment and should complete all counselling formalities through the official counselling website.