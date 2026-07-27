JEECUP Counselling 2026: Round 4 Choice Filling Begins Today At 6 PM, Know How To Apply

JEECUP Round 4 Counselling 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has started the UPJEE (Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination) round 4 choice filling today, July 27, 2026 at 6 pm. Candidates can fill their preferred choices for college and courses on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in using their application number and password.

How To Fill Choices For JEECUP Round 4 Counselling?

Visit the official website j eecup.admissions.nic.in .

On the homepage, click on “Choice Filling for Round 4 Counselling 2026” under the “Candidate Activity” board.

Enter your application number and password.

Click on “Sign in” and fill your preferred choice of institute, courses.

JEECP Round 4 Counselling: Important Dates

Candidates are advised to select preferences as much as possible. This will increase their chances of securing a seat. The round 2 seat allotment result will be out on July 30, 2026, with choice filling window closing on July 29, 2026