JEECUP Counselling 2026: Round 4 Choice Filling Begins Today At 6 PM, Know How To Apply
The JEECUP round 3 choice filling started today, July 27, 2026 at 6 pm and closes on July 29, 2026. Check how you can fill choices and required documents for admission.
JEECUP Round 4 Counselling 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has started the UPJEE (Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination) round 4 choice filling today, July 27, 2026 at 6 pm. Candidates can fill their preferred choices for college and courses on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in using their application number and password.
How To Fill Choices For JEECUP Round 4 Counselling?
- Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on “Choice Filling for Round 4 Counselling 2026” under the “Candidate Activity” board.
- Enter your application number and password.
- Click on “Sign in” and fill your preferred choice of institute, courses.
JEECP Round 4 Counselling: Important Dates
Candidates are advised to select preferences as much as possible. This will increase their chances of securing a seat. The round 2 seat allotment result will be out on July 30, 2026, with choice filling window closing on July 29, 2026
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Activity
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Date
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Choice Filling Start, End Date
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July 27 – July 29, 2026
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Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Date
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July 30, 2026
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Freeze/Float Selection and Fee Payment
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July 31 – August 3, 2026 (up to 5 pm)
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Verification of Documents at District Help Centers
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July 31 – August 4, 2026 ( up to 6 pm)
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Balance Fee Payment (for Freeze Candidates)
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July 31 – August 4, 2026
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Admitted Seat Withdrawal Option
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August 5, 2026
JEECUP Counselling 2026: Required Documents For Admission
Candidates who are allotted seat in the fourth round of the counselling session will be required to visit their allotted college along with the documents specified below:
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Admit Card
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Round 4 Seat Allotment Letter
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JEECUP Rank Card
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Round 4 Seat Allotment Letter
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Class 10 marksheet
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Category certificate (if applicable)
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Passport-size photographs
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Valid photo ID proof
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Fee payment receipt
UPJEE(Polytechnic) is a state-level entrance examination, conducted for aspirants aiming to get admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.
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Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.