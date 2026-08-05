JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 4 Deadline Extended Till August 5th - Check Updated Schedule Here
The JEECUP has extended the JEECUP 2026 round 4 counselling deadline for fee payment and document verification till August 5, 2026. Candidates can check the revised dates on this page to stay updated with the latest schedule.
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP, has extended the JEECUP 2026 round 4 counselling dates till August 5, 2026. Candidates who have allotted seats have more time to complete the admission formalities. Earlier, the last date to deposit the security and counselling fee was August 4, 2026, till 11:59 PM. Now the online document verification can be done by August 5, 2026, up to 6 PM today.
Candidates should log in to the official JEECUP counselling website by using their application number. Pay the required security fee along with the counselling fee. Lastly, complete the online document verification process before the deadline. Candidates who fail to complete the process will lose their allotted seat and will be ineligible for other admission under the current allotment. Once the seat is accepted you can freeze it, which will require paying the fees and report physically to the college or you can "float" the seat if you wish to hold out for a better option in the fifth round of counseling.
Revised JEECUP Round 4 Schedule
Check out the JEECUP Round 4 Schedule below for reference
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Event
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Revised Deadline
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Online Deposit of Security + Counselling Fee
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August 4, 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Online Document Verification
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August 5, 2026 (6 PM)
Documents Required for JEECUP Counselling 2026
Candidates can check the JEECUP 2026 counselling 2026 list of documents candidates need to carry is given below.
- JEECUP Seat Allotment Status
- JEECUP Admit Card
- JEECUP Scorecard
- 12th Mark sheet and Passing Certificate
- 10th Mark sheet and Passing Certificate
- Domicile Certificate
- Reservation Certificate (Category or sub-category, if applicable)
- Two Passport-sized Photographs
- One set of self-attested Photocopies of original documents
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.