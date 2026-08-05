JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 4 Deadline Extended Till August 5th - Check Updated Schedule Here

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP, has extended the JEECUP 2026 round 4 counselling dates till August 5, 2026. Candidates who have allotted seats have more time to complete the admission formalities. Earlier, the last date to deposit the security and counselling fee was August 4, 2026, till 11:59 PM. Now the online document verification can be done by August 5, 2026, up to 6 PM today.

Candidates should log in to the official JEECUP counselling website by using their application number. Pay the required security fee along with the counselling fee. Lastly, complete the online document verification process before the deadline. Candidates who fail to complete the process will lose their allotted seat and will be ineligible for other admission under the current allotment. Once the seat is accepted you can freeze it, which will require paying the fees and report physically to the college or you can "float" the seat if you wish to hold out for a better option in the fifth round of counseling.