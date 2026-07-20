JEECUP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Releasing Today: Check UP Polytechnic College Allotment Link
JEECUP 2026: JEECUP will declare the UP Polytechnic Round 3 seat allotment results on jeecup.admissions.nic.in. All Round 3 allotments are auto-frozen. Candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee by July 23 and complete document verification at District Help Centers by July 24, 2026. Academic sessions begin on August 1, 2026.
JEECUP 2026: The Round 3 Seat Allocation Result for UP Polytechnic e-Counselling will be released by Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) today. Those applicants who have filled their branch and institute preference options are requested to visit the official website (jeecup.admissions.nic.in) to see their allotment details by logging in with their application number and password. All those applicants getting a seat through this round will get automatically frozen in their allotted seat.
In order to confirm their provisional admission, they need to pay their allotted seat acceptance fee online from July 21 to July 23. After paying their seat acceptance fee, the physical document verification needs to be done at designated District Help Centers till July 24. Withdrawal of an allotted seat is possible on July 25, while new academic year classes will begin on August 1.
How to Check the JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2026?
To Check the JEECUP seat allotment result 2026, follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official JEECUP admission website on your computer browser at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
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Tap on the Round 3 seat allocation result link on the candidate activity panel.
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Type in your application number, account password, and security pin number accurately here.
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Tap on the sign in button to open your counseling online portal.
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View your allotted polytechnic institute as well as the allotted diploma course branch.
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Save your provisional seat allocation letter in print form.
JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2026: Key Dates
Below mentioned is the complete schedule and key dates for the JEECUP 2026 Seat Allotment across Rounds 1, 2, and 3:
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Counseling Event
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Round 1
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Round 2
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Round 3
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Choice Filling & Locking
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June 25 – June 30, 2026
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July 7 – July 9, 2026
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July 16 – July 19, 2026
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Seat Allotment Result
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July 1, 2026
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July 10, 2026
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July 20, 2026
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Freeze/Float Option & Seat Acceptance Fee
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July 2 – July 5, 2026
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July 11 – July 13, 2026
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July 21 – July 23, 2026 (Auto-Freeze)
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District Help Center Document Verification
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July 2 – July 6, 2026
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July 11 – July 14, 2026
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July 21 – July 24, 2026
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Admitted Seat Withdrawal
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July 6, 2026
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July 15, 2026
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July 25, 2026
Starting from Round 3, all allocated seats become auto-frozen. Candidates need to verify documents at the help centers of respective districts and pay the remaining admission fees before the deadline in order to freeze their seats. Academic classes for the year 2026 begin from August 1, 2026.
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Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.