JEECUP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Releasing Today: Check UP Polytechnic College Allotment Link

JEECUP 2026: The Round 3 Seat Allocation Result for UP Polytechnic e-Counselling will be released by Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) today. Those applicants who have filled their branch and institute preference options are requested to visit the official website (jeecup.admissions.nic.in) to see their allotment details by logging in with their application number and password. All those applicants getting a seat through this round will get automatically frozen in their allotted seat.

In order to confirm their provisional admission, they need to pay their allotted seat acceptance fee online from July 21 to July 23. After paying their seat acceptance fee, the physical document verification needs to be done at designated District Help Centers till July 24. Withdrawal of an allotted seat is possible on July 25, while new academic year classes will begin on August 1.