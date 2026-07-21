JEECUP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Direct Link, Download Here
JEECUP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 has been released on the official counselling website. Check the direct link, steps to download the allotment letter, seat acceptance fee schedule, and admission process.
The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has released the Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 on its official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who participated in the third round of UP Polytechnic counselling can now check their allotted institute and courses by logging in with their respective log in credentials. The seat allotment has been prepared based on the candidate's JEECUP Rank, reservation criteria, choice filling during counselling and seat availability.
Candidates allotted the seat in Round 3 must complete the admission process, including selecting the freeze and float option, paying the seat acceptance fee, and completing the document verification within the given timeline by the JEECUP to confirm the seat.
JEECUP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Important Dates
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Official Website
|jeecup.admissions.nic.in
|
JEECUP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026
|
Released
|
JEECUP Seat Acceptance Fee Payment
|
July 21 to 24, 2026
|
Round 4 Choice Filling
|
July 27 to July 29, 2026
How to Check JEECUP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026
- Visit the Official Website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in
- Click on the Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026
- Enter your respective login details
- Click on submit
- Check the institute and diploma programme
- Download and save the allotment letter for future reference
JEECUP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Direct LINK
Documents Required for Verification
- JEECUP 2026 Admit Card
- JEECUP Rank Card
- Round 3 Seat Allotment Letter
- Class 10 Marksheet and certificate
- Domicile Certificate
- Category Certificate
- Passport size photo
- Seat Acceptance fee payment receipt
- Aadhar card or any valid photo ID
What After JEECUP Round 3 Seat Allotment
Candidates who have been allotted the seat need to complete the following steps:
- Choose the Freeze or Float option
- Pay the seat acceptance fee
- Report to the designated district help centre for the document verification
- Download the verified allotment letter
- Complete the admission formalities with the allotted institute within the given timeline
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.