JEECUP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Direct Link, Download Here

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has released the Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 on its official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who participated in the third round of UP Polytechnic counselling can now check their allotted institute and courses by logging in with their respective log in credentials. The seat allotment has been prepared based on the candidate's JEECUP Rank, reservation criteria, choice filling during counselling and seat availability.

Candidates allotted the seat in Round 3 must complete the admission process, including selecting the freeze and float option, paying the seat acceptance fee, and completing the document verification within the given timeline by the JEECUP to confirm the seat.