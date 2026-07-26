JEECUP Round 4 Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow: Lock Your UP Polytechnic Preferences at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Round 4 Choice Filling: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is set to wrap up the online registration, choice filling, and preference locking for UPJEE Polytechnic Round 4 Counselling on July 28, 2026. If you're looking to get into diploma programs at government, aided, or private polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh, make sure to submit and lock in your college and branch choices through the official candidate portal at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Round 4 is a crucial step in the admission process, as it opens the door for candidates who weren't admitted earlier, those who opted for the 'Float' or 'Slide' options in Round 3, and qualified candidates from other states.

It's highly recommended that applicants select and prioritize as many preferences as possible before the deadline to boost their chances of landing a seat. Once the choice-filling period ends, the Round 4 seat allotment results will be announced on July 30, 2026. Candidates who are allotted seats will then need to finalize their freeze or float choices, pay the required fees, and complete document verification at designated district help centers from July 31 to August 4, 2026, to secure their admission.