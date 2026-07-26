JEECUP Round 4 Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow: Lock Your UP Polytechnic Preferences at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will close JEECUP 2026 Round 4 choice filling on July 28, 2026. Eligible diploma aspirants must lock their college and branch preferences at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Seat allotment results drop on July 30, followed by online freeze/float choices, fee payments, and document verification.
JEECUP Round 4 Choice Filling: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is set to wrap up the online registration, choice filling, and preference locking for UPJEE Polytechnic Round 4 Counselling on July 28, 2026. If you're looking to get into diploma programs at government, aided, or private polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh, make sure to submit and lock in your college and branch choices through the official candidate portal at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Round 4 is a crucial step in the admission process, as it opens the door for candidates who weren't admitted earlier, those who opted for the 'Float' or 'Slide' options in Round 3, and qualified candidates from other states.
It's highly recommended that applicants select and prioritize as many preferences as possible before the deadline to boost their chances of landing a seat. Once the choice-filling period ends, the Round 4 seat allotment results will be announced on July 30, 2026. Candidates who are allotted seats will then need to finalize their freeze or float choices, pay the required fees, and complete document verification at designated district help centers from July 31 to August 4, 2026, to secure their admission.
How To Apply For The JEECUP Round 4 Choice Filling?
To Apply For The JEECUP Round 4 Choice Filling follow the steps given below:
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Head over to the official portal at jeecup.admissions.nic.in using a secure and up-to-date web browser today.
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Once you're there, click on the Round 4 choice filling link and make sure to enter your application credentials accurately.
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Next, navigate to your candidate dashboard and look for the choice filling and locking options. Take some time to explore the available polytechnic institutes and add your preferred branch and college combinations to your list.
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Be sure to arrange your selected options thoughtfully, placing your top choices for polytechnic programs at the top of the list.
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After that, log in with your account password to lock in your preferences, and don’t forget to print out the final confirmation slip for your records.
JEECUP 2026 Round 4: Key Dates
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Event / Activity
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Date
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Time / Deadline
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Registration & Choice Filling Window
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July 27 – July 29, 2026
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Up to official cutoff
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Seat Allotment Result Declaration
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July 30, 2026
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Online portal
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Online Freeze/Float Selection & Fee Payment
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July 31 – August 3, 2026
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Up to 5:00 PM
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Document Verification at District Help Centers
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July 31 – August 4, 2026
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Up to 6:00 PM
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Balance Fee Payment (for Freeze Candidates)
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July 31 – August 4, 2026
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Online payment
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Admitted Seat Withdrawal Option
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August 5, 2026
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Single day window
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.