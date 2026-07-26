CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus
News

JEECUP Round 4 Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow: Lock Your UP Polytechnic Preferences at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 14:23 IST

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will close JEECUP 2026 Round 4 choice filling on July 28, 2026. Eligible diploma aspirants must lock their college and branch preferences at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Seat allotment results drop on July 30, followed by online freeze/float choices, fee payments, and document verification.

JEECUP Round 4 Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow: Lock Your UP Polytechnic Preferences at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
JEECUP Round 4 Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow: Lock Your UP Polytechnic Preferences at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
Register for Result Updates

JEECUP Round 4 Choice Filling: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is set to wrap up the online registration, choice filling, and preference locking for UPJEE Polytechnic Round 4 Counselling on July 28, 2026. If you're looking to get into diploma programs at government, aided, or private polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh, make sure to submit and lock in your college and branch choices through the official candidate portal at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Round 4 is a crucial step in the admission process, as it opens the door for candidates who weren't admitted earlier, those who opted for the 'Float' or 'Slide' options in Round 3, and qualified candidates from other states. 

It's highly recommended that applicants select and prioritize as many preferences as possible before the deadline to boost their chances of landing a seat. Once the choice-filling period ends, the Round 4 seat allotment results will be announced on July 30, 2026. Candidates who are allotted seats will then need to finalize their freeze or float choices, pay the required fees, and complete document verification at designated district help centers from July 31 to August 4, 2026, to secure their admission.

How To Apply For The JEECUP Round 4 Choice Filling?

To Apply For The JEECUP Round 4 Choice Filling follow the steps given below:

  • Head over to the official portal at jeecup.admissions.nic.in using a secure and up-to-date web browser today. 

  • Once you're there, click on the Round 4 choice filling link and make sure to enter your application credentials accurately.

  • Next, navigate to your candidate dashboard and look for the choice filling and locking options. Take some time to explore the available polytechnic institutes and add your preferred branch and college combinations to your list.

  • Be sure to arrange your selected options thoughtfully, placing your top choices for polytechnic programs at the top of the list.

  • After that, log in with your account password to lock in your preferences, and don’t forget to print out the final confirmation slip for your records.

JEECUP 2026 Round 4: Key Dates

Event / Activity

Date

Time / Deadline

Registration & Choice Filling Window

July 27 – July 29, 2026

Up to official cutoff

Seat Allotment Result Declaration

July 30, 2026

Online portal

Online Freeze/Float Selection & Fee Payment

July 31 – August 3, 2026

Up to 5:00 PM

Document Verification at District Help Centers

July 31 – August 4, 2026

Up to 6:00 PM

Balance Fee Payment (for Freeze Candidates)

July 31 – August 4, 2026

Online payment

Admitted Seat Withdrawal Option

August 5, 2026

Single day window

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 26, 2026, 14:23 IST

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News