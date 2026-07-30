JEECUP 2026 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Released; Check Status jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Link Active

Your seat allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

JEECUP Round 4 Seat Allotment (OUT) 2026: The JEECUP round 4 seat allotment has been released today, July 30, 2026, as per the official schedule. Candidates who participated in the fourth round of UP Polytechnic counselling can check and download their seat allotment status on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in using their application number and password.

Candidates will have the option to either freeze their seats or float them between July 31 and August 3, 2026 ( 5 pm). They must pay the fees during this period. Between July 31 and August 4, candidates can verify their documents at help desk centres of the state.

Activity Date JEECUP Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Date July 30, 2026 Selection of Freeze/Float option and payment of fees July 31 to August 3, 2026 ( 5 pm) Document Verification at Help desk Centres July 31 to August 4, 2026 ( up to 6 pm) Balance Fee Payment For Candidates Who Chose to Freeze July 31 to August 4, 2026 Admitted Seat Withdrawal Option August 5, 2026

What After JEECUP Round 4 Counselling?

Candidates who have been allotted a seat must either accept it by clicking on the “Freeze” option or choose to hold it and participate in the next counselling round by clicking on the “Float option”. Freeze means you accept and are satisfied with your allotted seats, while float means you accept your seat as a backup but want to try for a better choice in the next counselling round.