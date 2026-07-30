JEECUP 2026 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Released; Check Status jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Link Active
UPJEE Polytechnic Counselling Result (OUT) 2026: JEECUP Round 4 Seat Allotment 2026 out today, July 30, 2026. Candidates can check the download link and timeline for specifying their freeze/float option here.
JEECUP Round 4 Seat Allotment (OUT) 2026: The JEECUP round 4 seat allotment has been released today, July 30, 2026, as per the official schedule. Candidates who participated in the fourth round of UP Polytechnic counselling can check and download their seat allotment status on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in using their application number and password.
How To Download JEECUP Round 4 Seat Allotment 2026?
- Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on “Round 4 Seat Allocation Result For JEECUP Counselling 2026”.
- Enter your application number and password.
- Your seat allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
JEECUP Round 4 Seat Allotment 2026 Direct Download Link
JEECUP Round 4 Counselling 2026: Fee Payment, Withdrawal, Reporting Dates
Candidates will have the option to either freeze their seats or float them between July 31 and August 3, 2026 ( 5 pm). They must pay the fees during this period. Between July 31 and August 4, candidates can verify their documents at help desk centres of the state.
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Activity
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Date
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July 30, 2026
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Selection of Freeze/Float option and payment of fees
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July 31 to August 3, 2026 ( 5 pm)
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Document Verification at Help desk Centres
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July 31 to August 4, 2026 ( up to 6 pm)
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Balance Fee Payment For Candidates Who Chose to Freeze
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July 31 to August 4, 2026
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Admitted Seat Withdrawal Option
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August 5, 2026
What After JEECUP Round 4 Counselling?
Candidates who have been allotted a seat must either accept it by clicking on the “Freeze” option or choose to hold it and participate in the next counselling round by clicking on the “Float option”. Freeze means you accept and are satisfied with your allotted seats, while float means you accept your seat as a backup but want to try for a better choice in the next counselling round.
If you have selected the freeze option, you will be required to pay the fees, and visit help desk centres of the state for the purpose of Document Verification (DV).
Candidates who chose to float their seats must wait for the round 5 of the counselling process to begin, which will likely begin following the closure of round 4 counselling process.
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