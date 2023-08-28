  1. Home
JELET Counselling 2023 Registration Begins for Round 1 Today; Apply at wbjeeb.nic.in

JELET Counselling 2023 registration starts for round 1 today. Candidates who have cleared the exam must apply for counselling on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in. Check the complete schedule here.

Updated: Aug 28, 2023 13:42 IST
JELET Counselling 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will begin the counselling registration for the Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET) today: August 28, 2023. Eligible candidates must apply on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in. The last date to register is September 1, 2023. 

Along with registration, candidates have to pay the registration fee and do choice filling between August 28 and September 1, 2023. The choice filling including locking will be live between August 31 and September 1. JELET Seat Allotment Result 2023 will be out on September 4, 2023.

JELET Counselling 2023 Registration (Available Today)

Click Here

WB JELET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Schedule

Check out the seat allotment dates below:

Events

Dates

Registration, fee payment, choice filling

August 28 and September 1, 2023

Choice filling including locking

August 31 and September 1, 2023

JELET 2023 Seat Allotment Result 

September 4, 2023

Payment of acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission

September 4 to 8, 2023

How to Apply for JELET Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on registration and choice filling link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form and exercise web options

Step 5: Upload documents and pay the prescribed fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for WB JELET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files for verification below:

  • Registration Form (Counselling)
  • JELET 2023 rank card
  • JELET 2023 admit card
  • Class 12 Mark sheet (for B.Sc candidates)
  • Mark sheets, pass certificates of the qualifying exam
  • Valid ID Proof
  • Birth certificate
  • Category certificate (if applicable)
  • Domicile certificate

