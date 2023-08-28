JELET Counselling 2023 Registration Begins for Round 1 Today; Apply at wbjeeb.nic.in

JELET Counselling 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will begin the counselling registration for the Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET) today: August 28, 2023. Eligible candidates must apply on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in. The last date to register is September 1, 2023.
Along with registration, candidates have to pay the registration fee and do choice filling between August 28 and September 1, 2023. The choice filling including locking will be live between August 31 and September 1. JELET Seat Allotment Result 2023 will be out on September 4, 2023.
|
JELET Counselling 2023 Registration (Available Today)
WB JELET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Schedule
Check out the seat allotment dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Registration, fee payment, choice filling
|
August 28 and September 1, 2023
|
Choice filling including locking
|
August 31 and September 1, 2023
|
JELET 2023 Seat Allotment Result
|
September 4, 2023
|
Payment of acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission
|
September 4 to 8, 2023
How to Apply for JELET Counselling 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:
Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in
Step 2: Click on registration and choice filling link
Step 3: Complete registration and then login
Step 4: Fill out the application form and exercise web options
Step 5: Upload documents and pay the prescribed fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout
Documents Required for WB JELET Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files for verification below:
- Registration Form (Counselling)
- JELET 2023 rank card
- JELET 2023 admit card
- Class 12 Mark sheet (for B.Sc candidates)
- Mark sheets, pass certificates of the qualifying exam
- Valid ID Proof
- Birth certificate
- Category certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile certificate
Also Read: JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic 3rd Round Choice-filling Begins Today; Check Dates Here