  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JEMAT III Exam 2023 To Be Held on November 5, Registration Starts Tomorrow

JEMAT III Exam 2023 To Be Held on November 5, Registration Starts Tomorrow

JEMAT III Exam 2023: MAKAUT has announced the exam date of the JEMAT (III) today at makaut.formflix.com. JEMAT III will be conducted on November 5 as a remote proctored exam. Get direct link to apply here 

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 31, 2023 19:10 IST
JEMAT III Exam 2023
JEMAT III Exam 2023

JEMAT III Exam 2023: The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT, WB) has released the exam schedule of the third phase of the Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test today. As per the dates announced, JEMAT III will be conducted on November 5, 2023, in remote proctored mode. 

Registration for JEMAT III will commence from tomorrow: November 1, 2023. The last date to fill up the application form is November 2, 2023 online at the official website: makaut.formflix.com. The third phase of JEMAT is being held to fill up the vacant seats left at the participating colleges. 

JEMAT 2023 Phase III Dates 

To appear for the Entrance Management Aptitude Test in a remote proctored mode from home, candidates must check the dates. Go through the table to the schedule: 

Events

Dates

JEMAT III application form

November 1, 2023

Last date to apply for JEMAT (III)

November 2, 2023

Issuance of JEMAT admit card

To be notified

JEMAT exam date

November 5, 2023

How to Apply for the JEMAT 2023 Exam?

JEMAT applications will be available on the official website. They can follow the steps mentioned below to know how to apply for JEMAT (III) 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: makaut.formflix.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEMAT 2023 online application link

Step 3: Click on - Apply Online for JEMAT

Step 4: On the new page, enter all the details asked, upload image and pay the registration fees 

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future references 

JEMAT 2023 Exam Highlights

Check the table below to know the important details of the JEMAT exam 2023: 

Highlights 

Overview 

Exam name

JEMAT

Full form 

Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test

Conducting Body

Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT)

Exam Level

State-level

Frequency

Once a year

Mode of examination

Remotely Proctored

Duration

1 hour

Syllabus

Logical Reasoning, English, Mathematics

Number of questions

Consists of 100 MCQs

Marking Scheme

+1 mark is awarded for a correct answer; 0.25 marks deducted for an incorrect answer

Language

English

Application fees

Rs.600

Courses offered

MBA, MHA, MBA (part-time)

Official website

makautwb.ac.in

Also Read: AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 BiPC Registrations Begin Tomorrow; Schedule Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023