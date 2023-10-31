JEMAT III Exam 2023 To Be Held on November 5, Registration Starts Tomorrow

JEMAT III Exam 2023: The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT, WB) has released the exam schedule of the third phase of the Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test today. As per the dates announced, JEMAT III will be conducted on November 5, 2023, in remote proctored mode.

Registration for JEMAT III will commence from tomorrow: November 1, 2023. The last date to fill up the application form is November 2, 2023 online at the official website: makaut.formflix.com. The third phase of JEMAT is being held to fill up the vacant seats left at the participating colleges.

JEMAT 2023 Phase III Dates

To appear for the Entrance Management Aptitude Test in a remote proctored mode from home, candidates must check the dates. Go through the table to the schedule:

Events Dates JEMAT III application form November 1, 2023 Last date to apply for JEMAT (III) November 2, 2023 Issuance of JEMAT admit card To be notified JEMAT exam date November 5, 2023

How to Apply for the JEMAT 2023 Exam?

JEMAT applications will be available on the official website. They can follow the steps mentioned below to know how to apply for JEMAT (III) 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: makaut.formflix.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEMAT 2023 online application link

Step 3: Click on - Apply Online for JEMAT

Step 4: On the new page, enter all the details asked, upload image and pay the registration fees

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future references

JEMAT 2023 Exam Highlights

Check the table below to know the important details of the JEMAT exam 2023:

Highlights Overview Exam name JEMAT Full form Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test Conducting Body Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) Exam Level State-level Frequency Once a year Mode of examination Remotely Proctored Duration 1 hour Syllabus Logical Reasoning, English, Mathematics Number of questions Consists of 100 MCQs Marking Scheme +1 mark is awarded for a correct answer; 0.25 marks deducted for an incorrect answer Language English Application fees Rs.600 Courses offered MBA, MHA, MBA (part-time) Official website makautwb.ac.in

