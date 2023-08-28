JENPAS UG Seat Allotment 2023 Result Releases Tomorrow; Check Reporting Schedule Here

JENPAS Counselling 2023: Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences Undergraduate Courses, JENPAS seat allotment results for round 1 will be out tomorrow: August 29, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in by entering the login information.
According to the JENPAS Counselling 2023 schedule, shortlisted candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee and report to allocated institutes for document verification and admission between August 29 and September 2, 2023. They are advised to contact the Institute/visit their website to know the timings and detailed requirements for admission.
|
JENPAS Counselling 2023 Result Link
|
Click Here (Available Tomorrow)
JENPAS Counselling 2023 Schedule
Check out the given table for mandatory events for round 1 and round 2 below:
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
JENPAS UG Seat Allotment 2023
|
August 29, 2023
|
Seat acceptance fee, reporting for document verification
|
August 29 to September 2, 2023
|
JENPAS Round 2 seat allotment
|
September 5, 2023
|
Seat acceptance fee, reporting for document verification (round 2)
|
September 5 to 8, 2023
How to Check JENPAS UG Seat Allotment 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to check the allocated seats:
Step 1: Go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 1 seat allotment result link
Step 3: Enter the login information and submit
Step 4: The JENPAS UG seat allotment 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Check and download the result
Documents Required for JENPAS Counselling 2023
Check out the list of a few mandatory files for verification below:
- WB JENPAS 2023 Rank card
- JENPAS UG Seat Allotment 2023 letter
- Class 10th mark sheet
- Income certificate
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile certificate (if applicable)
- PWD Certificate (if applicable)
Also Read: JELET Counselling 2023 Registration Begins for Round 1 Today; Apply at wbjeeb.nic.in