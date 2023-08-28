JENPAS UG Seat Allotment 2023 Result Releases Tomorrow; Check Reporting Schedule Here

JENPAS Counselling 2023: Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences Undergraduate Courses, JENPAS seat allotment results for round 1 will be out tomorrow: August 29, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in by entering the login information.

According to the JENPAS Counselling 2023 schedule, shortlisted candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee and report to allocated institutes for document verification and admission between August 29 and September 2, 2023. They are advised to contact the Institute/visit their website to know the timings and detailed requirements for admission.

JENPAS Counselling 2023 Result Link Click Here (Available Tomorrow)

JENPAS Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the given table for mandatory events for round 1 and round 2 below:

Particulars Dates JENPAS UG Seat Allotment 2023 August 29, 2023 Seat acceptance fee, reporting for document verification August 29 to September 2, 2023 JENPAS Round 2 seat allotment September 5, 2023 Seat acceptance fee, reporting for document verification (round 2) September 5 to 8, 2023

How to Check JENPAS UG Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to check the allocated seats:

Step 1: Go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 1 seat allotment result link

Step 3: Enter the login information and submit

Step 4: The JENPAS UG seat allotment 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the result

Documents Required for JENPAS Counselling 2023

Check out the list of a few mandatory files for verification below:

WB JENPAS 2023 Rank card

JENPAS UG Seat Allotment 2023 letter

Class 10th mark sheet

Income certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Domicile certificate (if applicable)

PWD Certificate (if applicable)

