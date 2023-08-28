  1. Home
JENPAS UG Seat Allotment 2023 Result Releases Tomorrow; Check Reporting Schedule Here

JENPAS Counselling 2023: Seat Allotment results for round 1 will be out tomorrow: August 29, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check results at wbjeeb.nic.in.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 28, 2023 15:00 IST
JENPAS Counselling 2023: Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences Undergraduate Courses, JENPAS seat allotment results for round 1 will be out tomorrow: August 29, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in by entering the login information.

According to the JENPAS Counselling 2023 schedule, shortlisted candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee and report to allocated institutes for document verification and admission between August 29 and September 2, 2023. They are advised to contact the Institute/visit their website to know the timings and detailed requirements for admission.

JENPAS Counselling 2023 Result Link 

Click Here  (Available Tomorrow)

JENPAS Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the given table for mandatory events for round 1 and round 2 below:

Particulars

Dates

JENPAS UG Seat Allotment 2023

August 29, 2023

Seat acceptance fee, reporting for document verification

August 29 to September 2, 2023

JENPAS Round 2 seat allotment 

September 5, 2023

Seat acceptance fee, reporting for document verification (round 2)

September 5 to 8, 2023

How to Check JENPAS UG Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to check the allocated seats:

Step 1: Go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 1 seat allotment result link

Step 3: Enter the login information and submit

Step 4: The JENPAS UG seat allotment 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the result

Documents Required for JENPAS Counselling 2023

Check out the list of a few mandatory files for verification below:

  • WB JENPAS 2023 Rank card 
  • JENPAS UG Seat Allotment 2023 letter
  • Class 10th mark sheet
  • Income certificate
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Domicile certificate (if applicable)
  • PWD Certificate (if applicable)

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
