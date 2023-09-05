JENPAS UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out on wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here

JENPAS UG Counselling 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the round 1 seat allotment result for the Joint Entrance Test for the Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences Undergraduate (JENPAS UG) today: September 5, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results at wbjeeb.nic.in.
Now, shortlisted candidates have to pay the seat acceptance fee, and report to allotted institutes for document verification and admission between September 5 and 9, 2023 (till 6:00 PM). Candidates can check out the complete JENPAS UG Counselling 2023 schedule on the official website.
JENPAS UG Seat Allotment 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access results is mentioned below:
JENPAS UG Counselling 2023 Result
JENPAS UG Counselling: Login Credentials to Access Result
Enter the following information in the login window to view seat allotment:
- Roll Number
- Password
How to Check JENPAS UG Counselling 2023 Result?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to check the allocated seats:
Step 1: Go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 1 seat allotment result link
Step 3: Enter the login information and submit
Step 4: The JENPAS UG seat allotment 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Check and download the result
Documents Required for JENPAS UG Counselling 2023
Check out the list of a few mandatory files for verification below:
- WBJEE JENPAS 2023 Rank card
- JENPAS UG Seat Allotment 2023 letter
- Class 10th mark sheet
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile certificate (if applicable)
- PWD Certificate (if applicable)
- Income certificate
