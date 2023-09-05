  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JENPAS UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out on wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here

JENPAS UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out on wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here

JENPAS UG Counselling 2023 seat allotment for round 1 is live now. Candidates can check out the results by entering login details. Check list of required documents here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 5, 2023 17:27 IST
JENPAS UG Counselling 2023
JENPAS UG Counselling 2023

JENPAS UG Counselling 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the round 1 seat allotment result for the Joint Entrance Test for the Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences Undergraduate (JENPAS UG) today: September 5, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Now, shortlisted candidates have to pay the seat acceptance fee, and report to allotted institutes for document verification and admission between September 5 and 9, 2023 (till 6:00 PM). Candidates can check out the complete JENPAS UG Counselling 2023 schedule on the official website. 

JENPAS UG Seat Allotment 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is mentioned below:

JENPAS UG Counselling 2023 Result

CLICK HERE

JENPAS UG Counselling: Login Credentials to Access Result

Enter the following information in the login window to view seat allotment:

  • Roll Number
  • Password

How to Check JENPAS UG Counselling 2023 Result?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to check the allocated seats:

Step 1: Go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 1 seat allotment result link

Step 3: Enter the login information and submit

Step 4: The JENPAS UG seat allotment 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the result

Documents Required for JENPAS UG Counselling 2023

Check out the list of a few mandatory files for verification below:

  • WBJEE JENPAS 2023 Rank card 
  • JENPAS UG Seat Allotment 2023 letter
  • Class 10th mark sheet
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Domicile certificate (if applicable)
  • PWD Certificate (if applicable)
  • Income certificate

Also Read: CPGET 2023 Counselling: Phase 1 Registrations Begin, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023