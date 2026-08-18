JENPAS UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Begins at wbjeeb.nic.in, Last Date for Choice Filling August 19, 2026
JENPAS UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Registration begins from today i.e August 18, 2026 at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates are advised to complete their registration till August 19, 2026.Read the article for further details.
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE) has opened the Round 2 counselling registration for JENPAS UG 2026. Candidates who want to participate can complete the registration and choice filling by visiting the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. They need to log in with their required credentials and select their preferred colleges and courses. The last date to register and submit choices is August 19, 2026. After the choice filling process ends the JENPAS UG Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on August 21, 2026. Read the article to know more details.
JENPAS UG Counselling 2026: Round 2 Schedule
Candidates can check the complete JENPAS UG Round 2 Counselling 2026 schedule below. The table includes the registration and choice filling dates, seat allotment result date and deadline for completing the admission related formalities.
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Events
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Dates
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Round 2 Registration and Choice Filling Begins
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August 18, 2026
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JENPAS UG 2026 registration last date
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August 19, 2026
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JENPAS UG 2026 result date (Round 2)
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August 21, 2026
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Seat Acceptance Fee Payment and Institute Reporting
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August 21 to 23, 2026
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Document Verification, Admission and Withdrawal
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August 21 to 23, 2026
Steps to complete JENPAS Round 2 Counselling and Choice Filling?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below in order to complete the registration and choice filling process
- Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug
- On the official portal find and click on the link that round 2 Registration & Choice Filling
- Enter all your details accurately
- Upload all the important documents in the prescribed format
- Pay the WBJEE JENPAS Registration Fees
- Review all details once again
- Submit the form and download it for future use
Direct Link: JENPAS Round 2 Counselling and Choice Filling (Active Now)
JENPAS UG Counselling 2026: Documents Required
Candidates are supposed to keep all these listed documents ready in order to avoid rushing at the last hour.
- JENPAS result 2026
- Provisional JENPAS seat allotment letter
- Class 10th marksheet and certificate
- Class 12th marksheet and certificate
- UID
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- Coloured Passport Size Photograph
- Valid government ID (such as Aadhaar Card)
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