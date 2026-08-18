JENPAS UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Begins at wbjeeb.nic.in, Last Date for Choice Filling August 19, 2026

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE) has opened the Round 2 counselling registration for JENPAS UG 2026. Candidates who want to participate can complete the registration and choice filling by visiting the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. They need to log in with their required credentials and select their preferred colleges and courses. The last date to register and submit choices is August 19, 2026. After the choice filling process ends the JENPAS UG Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on August 21, 2026. Read the article to know more details.

JENPAS UG Counselling 2026: Round 2 Schedule

Candidates can check the complete JENPAS UG Round 2 Counselling 2026 schedule below. The table includes the registration and choice filling dates, seat allotment result date and deadline for completing the admission related formalities.