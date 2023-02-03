JEST 2023 To be Held on March 11, Applications Open Till Feb 25

JEST 2023 Exam on March 11, Applications Open: As per the latest updates, the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) has started the application process for Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST) for the academic session 2023-24. Candidates can apply for the JEST 2023 till February 25, 2023, on the official website i.e. jest.org.in. However, only eligible candidates can apply for the forthcoming JEST 2023. Thus, candidates must check out the eligibility criteria before applying for the test.

According to the official schedule, JEST 2023 is scheduled to be held on March 11, 2023. JEST 2023 will be a paper-pencil-based Test (offline mode) with a duration of 180 minutes (3 hours). The JEST 2023 paper will comprise 50 questions and a total of 100 marks. Candidates will be offered admission to the MSc and Ph.D. (integrated and regular) offered by the participating Institutions/ Universities such as IISc, IISERs, NISER, etc through the Ph.D. level exam (JEST 2023.

JEST 2023 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Fill JEST 2023 Application Form?

Eligible candidates must fill out JEST 2023 application form till February 25, 2023. They can follow these simple steps to apply for the Joint Entrance Screening Test-

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e. jest.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on highlighted application portal

Step 3: Register with the required details

Step 4: Now, log in with registered username and password

Step 5 : Fill out JEST 2023 application form

Step 6 : Upload documents and pay prescribed fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

JEST 2023 Application Fee

Category Fee Male applicants in the unreserved (General) category 800 Female applicants in the unreserved (General) category 400 Male applicants in SC/ST/category 400 Female applicants in SC/ST/category 0

JEST 2023 Marking Scheme

The JEST 2023 Question paper will be divided into 3 sections. Each section carries different marks. Check out the JEST 2023 Marking scheme below.

In Parts A and B, Every correct answer carries +3 marks.

In Part C, every correct answer carries a +1 mark

In Parts A and B, there will be a negative marking of -1 for each incorrect answer

In Part C, there will be a negative marking of -1/3 for each incorrect answer

