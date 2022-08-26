    Jharkhand 9th Class Result 2022 (OUT): Pass Percentage 92.27%, Girls Outshine Boys, Get Direct Link Here

    Updated: Aug 26, 2022 17:54 IST
    Jharkhand Class 9 Result 2022 (OUT): Putting a smile on the faces of nearly 4 Lakh students, JAC Class 9 Results 2022 has been declared today. As per the latest update, Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Jharkhand 9th Result 2022 today - 26th August 2022 - Friday. Along with declaring the JAC Class 9 Results, the council has also notified that 92.27% students have cleared the exam with flying colours. Similar to Matric and Intermediate Exams, the declaration of JAC 9th Class Result 2022 was done by the exam authority online and students are required to visit official website jacresults.com to check the outcome of their hard work. To make this process simpler, a direct link to check Jharkhand Class 9 Result 2022 online, a direct link for the same has also been placed below:

    JAC 9th Class Result 2022 - Key Statistical Highlights

    In addition to publishing the Jharkhand Class 9 Result 2022 for students, the council has also published the key statistical highlights in an official release. As per the report, the overall pass percentage for JAC Class 9 Result 2022 stands at 92.27%. Other Key Highlights for JAC Result can be found below:

    • Total Number of Students: 4,72,377
    • Number of Passed Students: 4,35,868
    • Overall Pass Percentage: 92.27%
    • Number of Male Students: 2,25,722
    • Number of Passed Male Students: 2,07,990
    • Pass Percentage of Male Students: 92.14%
    • Number of Male Students: 2,46,655
    • Number of Passed Female Students: 2,27,878
    • Pass Percentage of Female Students: 92.38%

    Kodarma District Reports Highest Pass Percentage

    Along with declaring statistics for boys and girls pass percentage, JAC has also notified district-level pass percentages as well. As per the official press note, Kodarma district has highest pass percentage of 95.40% followed by Hazaribagh with 95.36% and Palamu with 95.19%.

    District

    Pass Percentage

    Kodarma

    95.40%

    Hazaribagh

    95.36%

    Palamu

    95.19%

    Students should also note that the Jharkhand Academic Council has also released school-wise JAC Class 9 Results 2022, which can be checked online via School Login.

