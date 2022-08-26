Jharkhand 9th Class Result 2022 (OUT): Pass Percentage 92.27%, Girls Outshine Boys, Get Direct Link Here

Jharkhand Class 9 Result 2022 (OUT): Putting a smile on the faces of nearly 4 Lakh students, JAC Class 9 Results 2022 has been declared today. As per the latest update, Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Jharkhand 9th Result 2022 today - 26th August 2022 - Friday. Along with declaring the JAC Class 9 Results, the council has also notified that 92.27% students have cleared the exam with flying colours. Similar to Matric and Intermediate Exams, the declaration of JAC 9th Class Result 2022 was done by the exam authority online and students are required to visit official website jacresults.com to check the outcome of their hard work. To make this process simpler, a direct link to check Jharkhand Class 9 Result 2022 online, a direct link for the same has also been placed below:

Check Jharkhand Class 9 Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

JAC 9th Class Result 2022 - Key Statistical Highlights

In addition to publishing the Jharkhand Class 9 Result 2022 for students, the council has also published the key statistical highlights in an official release. As per the report, the overall pass percentage for JAC Class 9 Result 2022 stands at 92.27%. Other Key Highlights for JAC Result can be found below:

Total Number of Students: 4,72,377

Total Number of Students: 4,72,377 Number of Passed Students: 4,35,868

Number of Passed Students: 4,35,868 Overall Pass Percentage: 92.27%

Overall Pass Percentage: 92.27% Number of Male Students: 2,25,722

Number of Male Students: 2,25,722 Number of Passed Male Students: 2,07,990

Number of Passed Male Students: 2,07,990 Pass Percentage of Male Students: 92.14%

Pass Percentage of Male Students: 92.14% Number of Male Students: 2,46,655

Number of Male Students: 2,46,655 Number of Passed Female Students: 2,27,878

Number of Passed Female Students: 2,27,878 Pass Percentage of Female Students: 92.38%

Kodarma District Reports Highest Pass Percentage

Along with declaring statistics for boys and girls pass percentage, JAC has also notified district-level pass percentages as well. As per the official press note, Kodarma district has highest pass percentage of 95.40% followed by Hazaribagh with 95.36% and Palamu with 95.19%.

District Pass Percentage Kodarma 95.40% Hazaribagh 95.36% Palamu 95.19%

Students should also note that the Jharkhand Academic Council has also released school-wise JAC Class 9 Results 2022, which can be checked online via School Login.

