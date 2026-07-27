Jharkhand B.Ed Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today; JCECEB Round 1 Result at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand B.Ed Seat Allotment Result 2026: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) will release the seat allotment result for the first round of B.Ed counselling today, July 27, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the counselling online will need to check their status on the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. Allotted candidates will need to proceed with their admission process to get admission to two-year BEd. programmes across the state of Jharkhand.

How to check Jharkhand B.Ed Seat Allotment Result 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check Jharkhand B.Ed Seat Allotment Result 2026 letter online: