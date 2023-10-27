Jharkhand Board Exam 2025: JAC Class 10 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Apply Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand Board Exam 2025: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will end the registration process for class 10th board exams tomorrow on October 28, 2023. The registration process can be done by the respective schools online at the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The process of filling out the JAC Matric registration and examination form and fee statement will be available on the website, according to which the school head will fill out the application form. The registration and Jharkhand Board 10th examination application form will be done as per the List of Student (LoS) form maintained by the school.

JAC 10th Registration Last Date With Late Fees

As per the notice released, the last date to register for Matric exam is tomorrow: October 28, 2023. However, those who could not apply till the specified deadline can fill up the form with late fees till the first week of November 2023. The Jharkhand Class 10th registration window with late fees will open on November 1, 2023. The last date to apply online is November 10, 2023. Also, the last date for the generation of challan without late fees is October 31, 2023, and with late fees is November 14, 2023.

How to register for JAC Jharkhand 10th Board Exam 2025?

The respective school heads can fill up the application form online on the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac. They can go through the steps to know how to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac

Step 2: On the homepage click on secondary registration form - 2023 -25

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Login with user ID and password

Step 5: Fill up the application, pay the fee and submit it

Step 6: Also, save and take a printout of the online form

