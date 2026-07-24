Jharkhand B.Tech Round 1 Seat Allotment Letter 2026 Out at engg.jceceb.org.in; Check Direct Download Link

Jharkhand BTech 2026: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has announced the Jharkhand B.Tech Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Letter 2026 on its online counselling portal, engg.jceceb.org.in. The candidates, who have applied for the first round of online counselling of the state via their JEE Main ranks and locked their preference of courses, will be able to log in to the portal using their application number and password and check their seat allotment status. The candidates, who have been allotted seats, will have to pay the provisional fee for the allotment and also download the allotment order online.

Following the allotment announcement, the process of document verification and admission reporting of the candidates at allotted colleges will start from July 25, 2026 to July 29, 2026. The candidates, who have been allotted seats, will have to appear physically at allotted colleges with the original documents, including the JEE Main scorecard, class 10/12 mark sheets, resident/domicile certificates, and category certificates.