Jharkhand B.Tech Round 1 Seat Allotment Letter 2026 Out at engg.jceceb.org.in; Check Direct Download Link
Jharkhand BTech 2026: The JCECEB has released the Jharkhand B.Tech Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Letter 2026 at engg.jceceb.org.in. Candidates must log in using their credentials, pay the ₹1,000 seat acceptance fee, and download their allotment order. Document verification and physical institute reporting run from July 25 to July 29, 2026.
Jharkhand BTech 2026: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has announced the Jharkhand B.Tech Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Letter 2026 on its online counselling portal, engg.jceceb.org.in. The candidates, who have applied for the first round of online counselling of the state via their JEE Main ranks and locked their preference of courses, will be able to log in to the portal using their application number and password and check their seat allotment status. The candidates, who have been allotted seats, will have to pay the provisional fee for the allotment and also download the allotment order online.
Following the allotment announcement, the process of document verification and admission reporting of the candidates at allotted colleges will start from July 25, 2026 to July 29, 2026. The candidates, who have been allotted seats, will have to appear physically at allotted colleges with the original documents, including the JEE Main scorecard, class 10/12 mark sheets, resident/domicile certificates, and category certificates.
Jharkhand B.Tech Round 1 Seat Allotment: Key Timelines & Reporting Schedule
Below mentioned are the important dates and schedule for Jharkhand B.Tech Round 1 Seat Allotment:
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Admission Activity
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Deadline
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Release of Provisional Seat Allotment Letter
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July 24, 2026
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Download Seat Allotment Letter & Online Fee Payment
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July 24 – July 29, 2026
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Document Verification & Institute Reporting
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July 25 – July 29, 2026
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Seat Acceptance / Confirmation Fee
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₹1,000/- (Online Mode)
How to Check and Download JCECEB Round 1 Allotment Letter?
To Check and Download the JCECEB Round 1 Allotment Letter follow the steps given below:
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Open your web browser and go to the official engineering admission website at engg.jceceb.org.in.
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Go to the “Candidate Login” link available on the homepage of the engineering admission website.
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Log in using your application number, password, and captcha code.
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Check your counseling login and check the Provisional Seat Allotment Result for Round 1.
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Make payment of ₹1,000 as seat acceptance fees online.
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Download your provisional seat allotment result in PDF format and take prints.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.