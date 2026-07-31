Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Urges PM Modi to Increase Central Funding for Scholarship Schemes

In his letter Soren said the Jharkhand government follows a scholarship system based on the yearly income of parents or guardians instead of only community identity. He said this approach is meant to support social justice and equality. At the same time he explained that Jharkhand faces geographical challenges, limited resources and a large poor population. Because of this the state depends heavily on proper central support for student welfare schemes.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked for stronger financial support for scholarship schemes in the state. He said many students from ST, SC, BC and minority communities are not getting scholarship benefits on time because the funds released by the Centre are far below the actual need. According to him this delay is hurting the education of lakhs of deserving students across Jharkhand. Read the article to know further details.

He pointed to major funding gaps in scholarship programmes. Under the pre matric scholarship scheme for Backward class students the state asked for Rs 66.14 crore for 2024 to 25 but received only Rs 12.61 crore. For 2025 to 26 the demand was Rs 45.91 crore but only Rs 3.96 was sanctioned. In the post matric scheme the state sought Rs 353.21 crore for 2024 to 25 and received just Rs 33.57 crore. For 2025 to 2026 it requested Rs 370.81 crore but only Rs 58.22 was released. Soren said this shortage has stopped timely scholarship support for many students.

ST and Minority Scholarship Concerns Raised

Soren also said support for Scheduled Tribe students has remained weak. He stated that no funds were released by the centre in 2025 to 2026 for either pre matric or post matric scholarships for ST students. He added that Rs 200 crore released in 2024 to 2025 was mostly linked to arrears and partial dues from earlier years. He also raised the issue of unequal scholarship amounts. He said ST students get Rs 3000 under the pre matric scheme while SC students get Rs 3500 and Backward Class students get Rs 4000. He asked the Center to remove this gap. On minority welfare he said minorities make up 23.39 percent of Jharkhand’s population. Yet no funds have been released under minority scholarship schemes since 2021 to 2022. Soren has asked the Prime Minister to restart this support and create a special policy for weaker and developing states so that deserving students can contribute their education without interruption.