Jharkhand JCECE 2022 Counselling For JEE Main Candidates Commence, Apply at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has begun the JCECE Counselling process for the JEE Main qualified candidates. Students who have qualified the national level entrance examinations and wish to apply to the colleges in Jharkhand can visit the official website to complete the counselling registration process through the link provided here.

According to the notification issued on the official website, the last date for students to complete the applications is September 20, 2022.

Through the JCECE 2022 Counselling procedure candidates who have qualified the JEE Main 2022 entrance examinations can apply for the admissions to the undergraduate engineering programmes offered in the colleges in the state.

JCECE 2022 Counselling Official notification

How to apply for JCECEB 2022 Counselling

Candidates who have qualified the JEE Main 2022 examinations and are interested in securing an admission to the colleges in the state are required to visit the website and complete the registrations through the link given here. Students can also follow the below given steps to complete the JCECE 2022 Counselling Registrations.

Step 1: Visit the JCECE 2022 counselling website

Step 2: Click on the Counselling application link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details in the given link

Step 4: Upload result related documents

Step 5: Submit the application form and click on the female submission tab

JCECE 2022 Counselling seat allotment list will be available for download from October 10, 2022 onwards. Students will be able to download the provisional seat allotment letter for further admission procedures until October 15, 2022.

Also Read: DU Admission 2022: Over 34,000 Applications Received So Far at CSAS Portal, Check Key Statistics Here