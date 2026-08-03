Jharkhand JPSC JSSC Exam Row: Students Continue Ranchi Protest, Demand CBI Probe into Alleged Recruitment Irregularities

Jharkhand students continue their protest in Ranchi over alleged JPSC and JSSC recruitment exam irregularities. Check why aspirants are demanding a CBI probe, cancellation of the 14th JPSC exam, and recruitment reforms.

Jharkhand JPSC JSSC Exam Row: Hundreds of students in Jharkhand's Ranchi continued their indefinite protest over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). The agitation has entered its fifth day and has intensified with aspirants demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)probe into the alleged recruitment scam. The protesters, many of them government job aspirants, have been staging a sit-in at a stadium in Ranchi since July 29, raising slogans demanding transparency, accountability and reforms in the state's recruitment process. Student organisations have alleged paper leaks, procedural lapses and irregularities in multiple recruitment examinations conducted by JPSC and JSSC over the past few years.

Students Demand CBI Investigation The protesters have submitted a charter of demands seeking: Cancellation of the 14th JPSC Preliminary Examination.

A court-monitored or CBI investigation into alleged irregularities.

A comprehensive audit of recent JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations.

Transparent and time-bound recruitment processes to restore candidates' confidence. Protest Enters Fifth Day The protest remained peaceful as hundreds of aspirants participated in the indefinite sit-in. Protestors said they will continue the agitation till the state government announces concrete action on their demands. Slogans like "Order CBI Probe in JPSC" and "Students Want Justice" have been echoing throughout the protest site. Political Reactions The issue has also triggered political reactions in Jharkhand. Opposition leaders have backed the student’s demand for investigation, while the dispute has raised the debate over transparency exams. The ruling government has been facing growing pressure to act on the allegations and to give assurances to aspirants on the sanctity of the recruitment processes in future.