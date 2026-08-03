Jharkhand JPSC JSSC Exam Row: Students Continue Ranchi Protest, Demand CBI Probe into Alleged Recruitment Irregularities
Jharkhand students continue their protest in Ranchi over alleged JPSC and JSSC recruitment exam irregularities. Check why aspirants are demanding a CBI probe, cancellation of the 14th JPSC exam, and recruitment reforms.
Jharkhand JPSC JSSC Exam Row: Hundreds of students in Jharkhand's Ranchi continued their indefinite protest over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). The agitation has entered its fifth day and has intensified with aspirants demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)probe into the alleged recruitment scam.
The protesters, many of them government job aspirants, have been staging a sit-in at a stadium in Ranchi since July 29, raising slogans demanding transparency, accountability and reforms in the state's recruitment process. Student organisations have alleged paper leaks, procedural lapses and irregularities in multiple recruitment examinations conducted by JPSC and JSSC over the past few years.
Students Demand CBI Investigation
The protesters have submitted a charter of demands seeking:
- Cancellation of the 14th JPSC Preliminary Examination.
- A court-monitored or CBI investigation into alleged irregularities.
- A comprehensive audit of recent JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations.
- Transparent and time-bound recruitment processes to restore candidates' confidence.
Protest Enters Fifth Day
The protest remained peaceful as hundreds of aspirants participated in the indefinite sit-in. Protestors said they will continue the agitation till the state government announces concrete action on their demands. Slogans like "Order CBI Probe in JPSC" and "Students Want Justice" have been echoing throughout the protest site.
Political Reactions
The issue has also triggered political reactions in Jharkhand. Opposition leaders have backed the student’s demand for investigation, while the dispute has raised the debate over transparency exams. The ruling government has been facing growing pressure to act on the allegations and to give assurances to aspirants on the sanctity of the recruitment processes in future.
Why Does the Protest Matters?
The JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams are among the most important competitive exams for government jobs in Jharkhand. Any disruption or allegations of malpractice affect thousands of candidates preparing for civil services and other state government jobs. Aspirants argue that a fair and transparent recruitment system is necessary to protect the future of unemployed youth in the state.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.