Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out on jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2023: Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released the NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment results today: September 18, 2023. Candidates who participate in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in available in PDF format.
Shortlisted candidates must download their provisional allotment letter by September 21, 2023. Also, they must get their documents verified between September 18 and 21, 2023. Check out the Jharkhand NEET Round 3 Counselling 2023 schedule here.
Jharkhand NEET Round 3 Counselling 2023 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access results is given below:
|
JCECEB Seat Allotment 2023
Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Schedule
Candidates can check out important events alongside the dates below:
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Jharkhand NEET Round 3 Counselling 2023 Result (seat allotment)
|
September 18, 2023
|
Download of allotment letter
|
September 18 to 21, 2023
|
Document Verification
|
September 18 to 21, 2023
How to Check Jharkhand NEET Round 3 Counselling 2023?
Candidates can check out the following steps to access results:
Step 1: Visit the official website: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the download tab
Step 3: Now, click on the NEET Round 3 provisional allotment link
Step 4: A PDF will appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the result
Step 6: Take a printout for future reference
Documents Required for Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- NEET UG 2023 Rank card
- NEET UG 2023 admit card
- DOB Proof
- Class 12 mark sheet for marks verification
- Medical Certificate (from a Registered Medical Practitioner)
- Candidate Profile Letter ( and payment receipt generated)
- Domicile certificate
- Valid ID Proof
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- PwD certificate (if applicable)
