Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out on jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2023 round 3 seat allotment result has been released. Candidates can check out the results on the official website: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 18, 2023 16:43 IST
Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2023: Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released the NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment results today: September 18, 2023. Candidates who participate in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in available in PDF format.

Shortlisted candidates must download their provisional allotment letter by September 21, 2023. Also, they must get their documents verified between September 18 and 21, 2023. Check out the Jharkhand NEET Round 3 Counselling 2023 schedule here.

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Schedule

Candidates can check out important events alongside the dates below:

Particulars

Dates

Jharkhand NEET Round 3 Counselling 2023 Result (seat allotment)

September 18, 2023

Download of allotment letter

September 18 to 21, 2023

Document Verification

September 18 to 21, 2023

How to Check Jharkhand NEET Round 3 Counselling 2023?

Candidates can check out the following steps to access results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the download tab

Step 3: Now, click on the NEET Round 3 provisional allotment link

Step 4: A PDF will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Documents Required for Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • NEET UG 2023 Rank card
  • NEET UG 2023 admit card
  • DOB Proof
  • Class 12 mark sheet for marks verification
  • Medical Certificate (from a Registered Medical Practitioner)
  • Candidate Profile Letter ( and payment receipt generated)
  • Domicile certificate
  • Valid ID Proof
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • PwD certificate (if applicable)

