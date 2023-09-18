Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out on jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2023: Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released the NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment results today: September 18, 2023. Candidates who participate in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in available in PDF format.

Shortlisted candidates must download their provisional allotment letter by September 21, 2023. Also, they must get their documents verified between September 18 and 21, 2023. Check out the Jharkhand NEET Round 3 Counselling 2023 schedule here.

Jharkhand NEET Round 3 Counselling 2023 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is given below:

JCECEB Seat Allotment 2023 Click Here

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Schedule

Candidates can check out important events alongside the dates below:

Particulars Dates Jharkhand NEET Round 3 Counselling 2023 Result (seat allotment) September 18, 2023 Download of allotment letter September 18 to 21, 2023 Document Verification September 18 to 21, 2023

How to Check Jharkhand NEET Round 3 Counselling 2023?

Candidates can check out the following steps to access results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the download tab

Step 3: Now, click on the NEET Round 3 provisional allotment link

Step 4: A PDF will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Documents Required for Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

NEET UG 2023 Rank card

NEET UG 2023 admit card

DOB Proof

Class 12 mark sheet for marks verification

Medical Certificate (from a Registered Medical Practitioner)

Candidate Profile Letter ( and payment receipt generated)

Domicile certificate

Valid ID Proof

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Also Read: MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Choice Filling and Locking Closes Tomorrow, Know How To Fill Choices Here