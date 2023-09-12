Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registrations Close Today, State Merit List On Sept 13

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) will close the registration window for the third round of Jharkhand NEET UG counselling today, September 12, 2023. According to the official notification released, the registration process began on September 7, 2023.

The notification issued by the JCECEB states that candidates already registered and included in the merit list published on August 21, 2023, need not apply again for the third round counselling. The Jharkhand NEET UG round 3 counselling state merit list will be released tomorrow, September 13, 2023. Based on this, candidates can complete the choice-filling process from September 14 to 17, 2023.

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling round 3 registration for new candidates is available on the official website - jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. candidates applying for the counselling process can also register through the link available here.

Jharkhand NEET UG Registrations - Click Here

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Registration Process

The registrations for the third round of Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling are available on the official website of JCECEB. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board

Step 2: Click on the online MBBS, BDS counselling lion

Step 3: Click on the new registration link and enter the details

Step 4: Fill out the information in the application form

Step 5: Click on submit

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 3 Schedule

Event Date Online application by new candidates September 7 to September 12 Publication of merit list September 13 Starting and last date of online registration and choice filling for seat allotment September 14 to September 17 Seat allotment, downloading provisional seat allotment letter and document verification September 18 to September 21

Also Read: UP Schools Holiday: Barabanki and LakhimpurKheri districts schools to remain closed today due to heavy rains