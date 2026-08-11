Jharkhand Polytechnic PECE Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out At jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, PDF Download Link Here

The seat allotment result as per round 1 PECE counselling will be displayed on the screen.

On the homepage, click on “List of candidates provisionally admitted through 1st round of counselling.”

JCECEB PECE Counselling Result Out: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released the Polytechnic Entrance Competitive Examination (PECE) round 1 seat allotment result 2026. The detailed seat allotment result includes allotted institute, allotted course, seat type, seat opted, category and other details. A total of 7,343 candidates have been allotted seats in the first round of counselling. Candidates who participated in the counselling session can now check and download their seat allotment status through the official websites jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. The PECE is conducted for admission into engineering and non-engineering diploma courses across government and private institutes in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand JCECEB Polytechnic PECE Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026 PDF Download Link

Details Mentioned In The JCECEB PECE Round 1 Seat Allotment

Application and roll number

Candidate's Name

Category and Date of birth

Is PH

Disability Type

SMQ Type

PTG Type

Is BCCL

CML Rank

Category Rank

EWS Rank

PTG Rank

MCQ Rank

SMQ Rank

PH Rank

TFW Rank

What After Round 1 Result?

Candidates must download their provisional allotment letter and complete mandatory document verification and institute admission at their allotted college between August 11 and August 14, 2026. Candidates who have not been allotted seat in the first round must participate in the second round of the counselling process. They must register and pay any fees if required within the stipulated time.

The JCECEB conducts the Polytechnic Entrance Competitive Examination (PECE) for candidates aiming to get admission into various engineering and non-engineering diploma (polytechnic) courses across government and private institutes in Jharkhand.