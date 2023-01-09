    Jharkhand Primary Schools Winter Vacation Extended Till Jan 14, Check Updates Here

    Jharkhand Schools Closed: All schools from nursery to class 5 in Jharkhand will remain closed till January 14 due to cold wave. As per reports, the regular classes will start on Jan 16, 2023. Check recent updates here 

    Updated: Jan 9, 2023 13:37 IST
    Jharkhand Primary Schools Winter Vacation
    Jharkhand Primary Schools Winter Vacation

    Jharkhand Schools Closing Updates: As per the official notice,  the Jharkhand government has extended holidays for primary schools due to the cold wave. Now, the Jharkhand schools for classes from Nursery to 5th will remain closed till January 14, 2023. Further, the notice stated, the regular classes for the students will begin from January 16, 2023. The state board also stated that the students from classes 6 to 12 have to go to school as per the schedule. 

    The students of classes 10 and 12 have to attend school from 10 AM to 2 PM. Apart from this, the teachers will also have to attend schools to update student records. Midday meals will also be provided to all government school students who will be coming to school. Earlier, the state government announced school holidays till January 8, 2023. 

    Jharkhand Schools Closing Official Notice 

    Jharkhand School Notice

    Cold Wave in Jharkhand

    As per the recent reports, the temperature in 23 districts of Jharkhand was reported to be under 10 degrees celsius while the state capital, Ranchi recorded its lowest temperature at 6.8-degree celsius. The temperature across Jharkhand remains to be from 3-5 degree celsius. Tthe massive temperature drop has prompted the Jharkhand government to close private and government primary schools till the weather conditions improve.

    Schools Closing Updates in Other States 

    Apart from Jharkhand, all private and government schools in Punjab have also been ordered to remain closed till today. The classes will begin from tomorrow. Meanwhile, Haryana schools will be re-opening from January 15, 2023.  Similarly, the Delhi government closed all schools till January 15 including remedial sessions for classes 9 and 12, however, internal assessment and practicals will continue as per the schedule.

    Uttar Pradesh schools in these cities - Lucknow, and Varanasi will remain closed till January 14 due to the cold wave. The government issued an order extending the UP school holidays. Also, the schools in Jaipur and other cities of Rajasthan will be closed till January 14. 

    Also Read: Delhi Schools Closed until January 15 due to Severe Cold Conditions, Check Details Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification